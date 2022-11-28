Instant analysis from Eagles 40-33 win over the Packers in Week 12

The Eagles are 10-1 on the season after Jalen Hurts had 254 combined yards, including 126 on the ground, and threw a touchdown pass in the first half as the Eagles built a 27-20 lead.

Philadelphia finished with 363 yards on the ground, their most rushing yards in a game in 74 years as they beat the Packers, 40-33.

Here’s an instant analysis of the win.

Jalen Hurts historic performance

(Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

Hurts ran for 157 yards to set an Eagles record for a quarterback and also threw for 153 yards and two touchdowns.

The feat is a first for a quarterback in a regular season game.

Jalen Hurts is the 1st player in #NFL history to throw for 150+ yards, rush for 150+ yards, and throw for 2+ TD in a regular season game. Colin Kaepernick also achieved this feat in the 2012 NFC Divisional Playoffs — also against the #Packers.#Eagles #FlyEaglesFly pic.twitter.com/KuuIBX8KXc — Jeff Kerr (@JeffKerrCBS) November 28, 2022

Miles Sanders on his way to 1,000-yards

(Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

We talked about the Eagles needing to feed Sanders and Sunday night was the perfect example.

Sanders ran for 143 yards, and two scores as Philadelphia rushed for 363 overall, the second-best total for the franchise.

Eagles knock Aaron Rodgers out the game

(Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

Rodgers left in the third quarter with his team trailing 34-23 after suffering a rib injury on the drive that led to a Packers’ field goal.

Rodgers was sacked twice on the night, taking several hard shots, and was already dealing with a broken thumb.

Rodgers was 11 of 16 passing for 140 yards, two touchdowns, and two first-half interceptions.

Story originally appeared on Eagles Wire