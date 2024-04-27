Bengals select Arizona TE Tanner McLachlan in sixth round, 194th overall

The Cincinnati Bengals added another tight end in the 2024 NFL draft with Arizona’s Tanner McLachlan at No. 194.

McLachlan, 6’5″ and 244 pounds, caught 45 passes for 528 yards and four scores last season and was Honorable Mention All-Pac-12 Conference.

A strong blocker and capable weapon in the passing game, McLachlan is yet another answer at the tight end depth chart after adding Mike Gesicki, re-signing two others and losing depth like Mitchell Wilcox this offseason.

In the fourth round, the Bengals picked Iowa tight end Erick All, then followed that up in the fifth round by finding a pro-ready cornerback with TCU’s Josh Newton.

Story originally appeared on Bengals Wire