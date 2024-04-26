Instant 2024 NFL Draft grades: Philadelphia Eagles select Quinyon Mitchell, CB, Toledo 22nd overall

The Philadelphia became the first team to jump on a cornerback late into the draft and snag the best one in Toledo defensive back Quinyon Mitchell, who will bring even more depth to a talented Philadelphia defensive unit.

Mitchell projects as a depth player who will slide in on certain packages for a stacked Eagles’ defense. Given the level of talent he possesses, Mitchell should be able to take over the starting role within the next two seasons.

Physicality, discipline, and elite production made Mitchell the top corner in this class, and he should be an immediate impact player who will willingly come down and smack receivers who catch balls in his area.

Grade: B+

