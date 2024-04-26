Instant 2024 NFL Draft grades: Los Angeles Rams select Jared Verse, EDGE, Florida State 19th overall

After the departure of Aaron Donald the Los Angeles Rams had to get some more defensive line talent, and while he won’t replace the future hall of famer, Florida State edge rusher Jared Verse is a good start.

Verse projects as the immediate starter opposite of last years rookie phenom in Byron Young. The Rams defense was an underrated unit last year and Verse helps them bring a bully to the edge of this defense.

With excellent length, incredible play strength, and a mean streak, Verse is going to make sure his impact is felt early on in Los Angeles. While he will need to add some more tools to his pass rushing tool box, Verse is ready to go day one.

Grade: B-

