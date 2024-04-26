Instant 2024 NFL Draft grades: Bears select Caleb Williams, QB, USC 1st overall

As has been spectated for months, the Chicago Bears kicked off draft night with the number one overall selection, the Heisman-winning quarterback Caleb Williams.

Williams brings a new era into Chicago that has lacked a franchise quarterback since the likes of Jay Cutler. Now the team has a clear sight on how their future will play out with the top player in this class.

With elite arm talent, elite playmaking ability, and all the passion you could want out of a player, Caleb Williams is a generational talent and a slam dunk draft pick that Chicago meticulously landed after multiple years of maneuvering

Grade: A+

