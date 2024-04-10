Inside Inter Miami: Messi Monterrey drama, Champions Cup preview, MLS vs Liga MX primer

Welcome to the Extra Spicy Edition of Inside Inter Miami, where we break down Wednesday’s highly anticipated deciding leg of the Champions Cup quarterfinal between Inter Miami and Monterrey.

It is safe to say there has never been a more piquant showdown between an MLS team and a Liga MX team. A global audience is expected to tune in at 10:30 p.m. ET as Lionel Messi and his Miami teammates take on Mexican heavyweight Monterrey for the final spot in the Champions Cup semifinals.

A sellout crowd of 53,000 is expected at Estadio BBVA in Monterrey, and word is Tigres fans from across town are going to show up in pink to root for Messi and against their archrival Rayados.

In today’s episode, special guest ESPN commentator Herculez Gomez breaks down the matchup, the rivalry between Liga MX and MLS, and the drama surrounding the match after a heated hallway argument between Messi and Monterrey coach Tano Ortiz. Nobody is more qualified than Gomez to shed light on it all, as he is a Mexican American who played at several MLS and Liga MX teams during his career.

