Late-inning, 2-out homer by Mets sinks Cubs on Tuesday night in New York; 4-game series continues Wednesday

NEW YORK (AP) — On Monday night, a tiebreaking, two-out homer propelled the Chicago Cubs to a win over the Mets in New York.

The Mets did it right back to the Cubs a night later.

DJ Stewart smashed a tiebreaking three-run homer with two outs in the bottom of the sixth inning Tuesday night, lifting the Mets to a 4-2 win over the Cubs and evening their four-game series at one apiece.

It was Christopher Morel’s two-run shot with two outs in the top of the ninth Monday night that broke a 1-1 tie and lifted the Cubs to a dramatic 3-1 victory.

But Stewart — who had just three hits in his previous 23 at-bats — turned the tables Tuesday, sending a no-doubt drive into the second deck in right field against Adbert Alzolay (1-3) to give New York a 4-1 lead in the sixth.

The teams continue their series Wednesday night before wrapping it up Thursday afternoon.

That also concludes Chicago’s seven-game trip out East. The Cubs return to Wrigley Field for a three-game weekend series with the Milwaukee Brewers in a big — but still very early — showdown in the National League Central standings.

Chicago (18-12) entered Tuesday with a half-game lead on Milwaukee for first place, but the Brewers (18-11) went back ahead by a half-game after the Cubs’ loss and their 8-2 win over the Tampa Bay Rays.

Missed opportunities

With Javier Assad again delivering a strong start Tuesday night, the Cubs had their chances, but they could only muster one run off Mets starter Sean Manaea, despite drawing four walks on him in his five innings of work.

The Cubs finished the game 0-for-7 with runners in scoring position and left a runner stranded at third with one out in the top of the sixth, just before Stewart’s tiebreaking homer.

All three runs against Alzolay were unearned due to a throwing error by Gold Glove shortstop Dansby Swanson. First baseman Patrick Wisdom also made a throwing error in the first, leading to Pete Alonso’s sacrifice fly.

“We got burned by not capitalizing on some outs tonight,” Cubs manager Craig Counsell said.

Still, Alzolay had two outs with a runner on in the sixth, but Tyrone Taylor singled to keep the inning going, then Stewart crushed an 0-1 pitch out to right.

With the arrival of designated hitter J.D. Martinez last week and the return Tuesday of right fielder Starling Marte from the bereavement list, Stewart’s roster spot could have been in jeopardy.

But the Mets hung onto the left-handed batter, and he certainly delivered.

“It’s definitely a weight off,” Stewart said. “But this is the big leagues — you have to earn opportunities every single day. So I’m not going to take that for granted and continue to grind (and) be ready as much as I can be whenever my name is called.”

Stewart gazed toward the home dugout before flipping his bat like a baton upon beginning his trot. The 30-year-old outfielder and DH said he was looking at manager Carlos Mendoza, who has been encouraging him to stay optimistic since spring training.

“It’s good to see DJ contribute the way he has — and for a guy that was the last guy we told he made the team,” Mendoza said. “Out of the gate, struggled, which put a little bit of pressure on himself. He’s going to give you quality at-bats, and he’s going to do damage.”

Stewart hit .175 with one homer in 40 at-bats during Grapefruit League play before going hitless in his first 19 plate appearances during the regular season. Then he hit three homers in 20 plate appearances from April 8-24 — a surge reminiscent of the one Stewart mounted last season, when he had 10 homers in 17 games from Aug. 15 through Sept. 9.

“I know what I’m capable of,” Stewart said. “I really wanted to be a part of it and help this team. Obviously, J.D. makes this team way better, but I think I can do that as well in situations and in times that I get opportunities.”

Sean Reid-Foley (1-0) tossed a hitless sixth. Jorge López earned his second save after giving up a run in the ninth, when Mike Tauchman doubled and scored on a groundout by pinch-hitter Matt Mervis.

Miguel Amaya had a sacrifice fly for the Cubs in the second.

Assad and Manaea each allowed one run in five innings. The teams were hitless in six plate appearances with runners in scoring position against the starters.

Assad’s season ERA is now just 1.97.

Two-dog night

The Mets sold 44,269 frankfurters on $1 hot dog night. The announced attendance was 22,880.

Up next

Cubs LHP Shota Imanaga (4-0, 0.98 ERA) looks to continue the historic start to his career Wednesday night, when he opposes Mets RHP José Buttó (0-1, 2.86) in the third game of the four-game series. Imanaga is the first pitcher since 1901 to open his career 4-0 with a sub-1.00 ERA and at least 28 strikeouts in his first five starts.

First pitch is scheduled for 6:10 p.m.

