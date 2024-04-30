Injury updates: Celtics' Kristaps Porzingis officially out for Game 5, reportedly to miss weeks

Boston Celtics (102) Vs. Miami Heat (88) At Kaseya Center

Injuries continue to dramatically change the course of the 2024 NBA playoffs, here's an update on some key ones.

• Kristaps Porzingis officially out for Game 5, reportedly will be more like weeks

The good news: Kristaps Porzingis' injury is not nearly as bad as it looked when it happened.

The bad news: It's still a calf strain that will keep Porzingis out of Game 5 and likely much longer.

#NEBHInjuryReport for tomorrow vs. Miami:



If the words "soleus strain" sound familiar, that's because it's the same injury that has kept Giannis Antetokounmpo out of the entire Bucks vs. Pacers series. That should give us some idea of how long Porzingis will be out, it is considered a 2-3 week recovery window (depending on the severity). This means Boston likely will be without Porzingis for much of the next round against the winner of the Orlando or Cleveland series (currently tied 2-2).

Expect a lot more Al Horford and some Luke Kornet in KP's absence.

• Knicks’ Bogdanovic to undergo foot, wrist surgeries, out for playoffs

Bojan Bogdanovic — the scoring punch part of the Knicks' bench rotation against the 76ers — is out for the playoffs following a foot injury that will require surgery.

Bogdanovic suffered the injury in the third quarter of Game 4 when he was chasing a loose ball, as was the 76ers' Nicolas Batum, and when Batum dove for the ball he landed on Bogdanovic's leg. The Knicks forward limped off the court not to return in Game 4 and now is done for the postseason. Bogdanovic had been playing through what was described as a sprained wrist, but an MRI revealed damage there and he will also undergo wrist surgery this offseason.

Bogdanovic is under contract for one more season in New York at $19 million.

Luka Doncic has sprained knee but will play in Game 5; Kawhi Leonard out for Clippers

As he was for Game 4, Kawhi Leonard will be out for the Clippers in a critical Game 5 against the Mavericks due to knee inflammation. Leonard played in Game 2 but said later his knee didn't respond as hoped. He limped through Game 3 but sat out for Game 4 — the Clippers have won the two games Leonard has sat out.

The Mavericks Luka Doncic has a sprained knee, the team announced, but he will play in Game 5 on Wednesday.

