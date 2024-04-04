Injury Report: Jonathan Kuminga (knee) to miss fifth straight game on Thursday vs. Rockets

Despite riding a five-game win streak, the Golden State Warriors have been without a key piece in the starting rotation for the last four games. While signs pointed towards his return, Jonathan Kuminga will miss his fifth straight game on Thursday against the Houston Rockets.

Although he worked out on Tuesday and scrimmaged on Thursday morning, Kuminga has been ruled out against the Rockets due to bilateral knee tendonitis.

Jonathan Kuminga has been downgraded to out in Houston tonight. It'll be a fifth straight missed game. Kuminga got a hard workout in Tuesday and team did anticipate a likely return tonight. But he will be out again with bilateral knee tendonitis. — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) April 4, 2024

According to Steve Kerr, Kuminga “didn’t feel ready.” However, the Warriors head coach is hopeful Kuminga can return on the second leg of Golden State’s Texas back-to-back on Friday against the Dallas Mavericks.

Jonathan Kuminga scrimmaged this morning but “didn’t feel ready” to play tonight, Kerr says. Trainers said to give it one more day. Kerr said they’re hopeful Kuminga will play tomorrow. — Kendra Andrews (@kendra__andrews) April 4, 2024

With Kuminga out, the Warriors will likely keep veteran sharpshooter Klay Thompson in the starting lineup on Thursday against the Rockets. The Warriors will tip off against the Rockets at 5 p.m. PT on Thursday evening in Houston.

