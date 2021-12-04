INJURY UPDATE: Alabama RB Brian Robinson jr. will play in SEC Championship

Alabama running back Brian Robinson jr. suffered an injury late in the 2021 Iron Bowl against Auburn, forcing Trey Sanders to be the go-to and only available true running back on roster, as the position’s depth took numerous hits over the season.

Robinson’s status was considered day-to-day heading into the 2021 SEC Championship against Georgia, but his status has been upgraded.

During pregame, he appeared on the field with full pads on and will be playing in today’s must-win contest for the Crimson Tide.

Brian Robinson just emerged for pregame warmups in uniform.

A video of Robinson was also shared to Twitter by Adam Weil, who is at the game.

Brian Robinson Jr. is dressed out and ready to go.

Roll Tide Wire will continue to follow the Crimson Tide and all players as they take on the top-ranked Georgia Bulldogs for the SEC Title.

