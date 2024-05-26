Indy 500 live blog: Newgarden leads halfway; Herta, Ericsson crash; Honda engine woes; early issue for Larson

INDIANAPOLIS — Josef Newagrden is leading the Indy 500 at halfway point of trying to defend his 2023 victory in the race.

Santino Ferrucci, who finished a career-best third last year, is second, followed by pole-sitter Scott McLaughlin, Sting Ray Robb, Conor Daly, Alex Palou, Kyle Larson, Alexander Rossi, Helio Castroneves and Christian Rasmussen.

Agustin Canapino, Pato O'Ward, Will Power, Takuma Sato and Marco Andretti rounded out the top 15.

There's a little recent history between the top two in the running order. Team Penske formed an alliance with A.J. Foyt Racing, whose engineer Scott Cannon is known for being one of the sharpest minds at the Brickyard.

But Newgarden has disputed the idea that the team is using any of Foyt's info. Ferrucci, who is among the series' most controversial and confrontational drivers, disagreed with that view and took a thinly veiled shot at Newgarden on Indy 500 Media Day.

Stay tuned here for live updates during the race.

L86 — Herta out after running well

After seeming to have one of the best handling cars in the field, Colton Herta lost control of his No. 26 Dallara-Honda entering Turn 1 on Lap 86.

Though the Andretti Global star radioed his apologies to the team, it was unclear if the spin was due to a mechanical issue. Herta exited his cockpit after the incident, but his car was deemed salvageable after being returned to the garage.

After changing a front wing, Herta returned to the track nine laps down.

Pole-sitter Scott McLaughlin was leading under the race's fifth caution period ahead of Josef, Santino Ferrucci, Alex Palou and Alexander Rossi. Rinus VeeKay inherited the lead on the Lap 92 restart after the lead pack pitted.

L55 — Rosenqvist lastest Honda failure

Felix Rosenqvist became the latest Honda driver to fall prey to engine woes.

On Lap 55, the No. 60 began trailing smoke into Turn 1, and Rosenqvist parked the car to bring out the race's fourth yellow flag.

Rosenqvist joined Marcus Armstrong and Katherine Legge on the sidelines as Honda's engine problems continued at Indianapolis Motor Speedway. The manufacturer changed several engines during the past two weeks after multiple failures in practice.

If Rosenqvist and rookie teammate Tom Blomqvist out of the race, Meyer Shank Racing's lone remaining entry is the No. 06 of four-time Indy 500 winner Helio Castroneves, a minority owner of the team.

L9 — Tough restart for Kyle Larson

Kyle Larson made a rookie mistake on a Lap 9 restart, losing momentum after accidentally shifting into third gear.

The 2021 NASCAR Cup Series champion, who is making his Indy 500 debut, lost 10 spots and fell from sixth to 16th in his No. 17 Dallara-Chevrolet while making brief contact with Ryan Hunter-Reay.

Larson managed to steady himself through the race's second yellow for smoke from Katherine Legge's No. 51 Dallara-Honda.

Rookie Sting Ray Robb stayed on track to lead the Lap 26 restart after pit stops for the lead pack.

The yellow flew again two laps later as rookie Linus Lundqvist spun between Turns 1 and 2 while trying to go four wide in the short chute.

L1 — More trouble for Marcus Ericsson

Marcus Ericsson's nightmarish season continued on Lap 1 of the Indy 500.

The 2022 Indy 500 winner, who finished second to Josef Newgarden last year on a final-lap pass, was collected in a crash in the first corner as rookie Tom Blomqvist lost control of his No. 66 Dallara-Honda on entry.

Ericsson slammed his steering wheel as his No. 28 Dallara-Honda came to a rest and then stomped away from the scene of the crash while tossing away a driving glove and throwing up his hands in frustration.

The Swede, who moved from Chip Ganassi Racing to Andretti Global this season, already had finished outside the top 15 in three of the first four races. He barely made the Indy 500 field after crashing his primary in practice.

"I can’t believe it," Ericsson told NBC Sports' Dave Burns. "It’s unbelievable. It’s just so frustrating, I don’t know what to say. We had to work so hard, the team did such a good job rebuilding that car. We fight it all last weekend, we fight it all week to be good and then this happens. I can’t believe it. I can’t believe it."

Pietro Fittipaldi and Callum Illott also were involved in the crash. Fittipaldi was unable to continue, but Ilott soldiered on after banging wheels. Ilott had started from the rear after a problem with his weight-jacker on the pace laps.

Blomqvist, who was making his Indy 500 debut, took the blame for the wreck.

"I’m just so disappointed for the guys," he told NBC Spors' Dave Burns. "I haven’t had a racing mistake all month long, and I make a silly error like that at the start.

"I just got too low, clipped the curb and spun me around. I’m gutted for the guys involved in that mess. I’m disappointed for the team. Theyv’e worked so so hard. I think the cars are really, really good in these race conditions. I’m just sad for them more than anything. I’m obviously very annoyed."

Through six laps, Blomqvist, Ericsson and Fittipaldi were out of the race along with Marcus Armstrong, who suffered an apparent engine problem.

At the front, the Team Penske trio of Scott McLaughlin, Will Power and Josef Newgarden remained 1-2-3 while Santino Ferrucci jumped from sixth to fourth ahead of Arrow McLaren's Alexander Rossi and Kyle Larson.

Race begins after four-hour delay

Though Kyle Larson's attempt at 1,100 miles of "The Double" will go unfulfilled, the 108th running of the Indy 500 finally got under way at 4:45 p.m. ET, a delay of exactly four hours from the originally scheduled green flag.

Per an IndyCar spokesman, the Indy 500 will be run until 8:15 p.m. ET in agreement with local law enforcement to ensure an orderly and safe egress from the track. Barring any lengthy delays, the three-and-a-half-hour window should be enough time to run 200 laps.

The updated tentative schedule for the #Indy500. pic.twitter.com/gvFlbN2VPg — INDYCAR on NBC (@IndyCaronNBC) May 26, 2024

Larson, who was attempting to become the fifth driver to run the Indy 500 and Coca-Cola 600 on the same day, will stay in Indianapolis to start the Indy 500 and miss the 6:22 p.m. green flag of the Coke 600.

The 2021 NASCAR Cup Series champion and team owner Rick Hendrick told NBC Sports' Marty Snider that he plans to head to Charlotte Motor Speedway immediately after he's done in Indy and relieve Justin Allgaier, who is starting the No. 5 Chevrolet.

The Indy 500 is being shown on NBC and Peacock.