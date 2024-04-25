Indonesian teenager takes T20 record figures of 7-0

[Getty Images]

Indonesia's Rohmalia Rohmalia took an astonishing 7-0 to claim the best figures in T20 international history.

Off-spinner Rohmalia, 17, achieved the feat on her international debut in the fifth T20 against Mongolia in Bali.

Mongolia were all out for just 24 in 16.2 overs, after being set 152 to win.

Rohmalia bowled 3.2 overs and took a wicket with her first ball, with five of her victims dismissed without scoring.

The teenager is the third bowler to take seven wickets in a women's T20I after Argentina's Alison Stocks and the Netherlands' Frederique Overdijk, who both finished with figures of 7-3.

The best bowling figures in men's T20Is are 7-8 by Malaysia's Syazrul Idrus against China in 2023.

Mongolia captain Tsendsuren Ariuntsetseg top-scored with seven in her team's innings while Ni Nanda Sakarini scored 61 from 44 balls in Indonesia's 151-5.