Indiana State Fair to celebrate basketball in 2023

Jul. 1—INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana State Fair announced 18 days full of basketball inspired entertainment plans in support of its 2023 theme of basketball, in partnership with Pacers Sports and Entertainment.

The 2023 theme was announced last winter on the basketball court at Governor Holcomb's residence along with representatives for the Indiana State Fair, Pacers Sports & Entertainment and more. At that time it was also revealed that the theme will be activated through multiple interactive experiences and exhibits paying homage to Indiana's rich basketball legacy.

Today, the Indiana State Fair proudly unveiled plans for custom experiences guests can expect when they arrive at the 166th Indiana State Fair, including:

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

* HOOPFEST Outdoor Amusement Park

* Including full size regulation court with tournaments, kids camps, coaches chats, etc.

* Pacers Sports & Entertainment Immersive Exhibit

* Land of Legends: Indiana's Basketball Legacy, in partnership with Indiana Basketball Hall of Fame

* Space Ham: An Augmented Reality Experience

* 1951 Chevy, Gene Hackman's car from movie HOOSIERS on display

* 18 Basketball Stories curated for 18 days of the Indiana State Fair

* Celebrating the people, the places and the purpose of the Game!

* The Evolution of the Game Exhibit

* The 6th Man Exhibit: Agriculture & Basketball

Advertisement

* Hoosier Hardwood Photo Project: A Journey to Indiana's Historical High School Gyms

* From Trees to Tip-Off Attraction: Indiana Hardwoods & the Game

* Chuck Taylor and Indiana Basketball Exhibit with the Indiana Historical Society

* Cultural art installations celebrations basketball

* Including sneaker & custom Backboard Art installation

"Indiana is truly the state that grew the game, and we are excited to celebrate our unmatched basketball history with Hoosiers this summer at our beloved State Fair," Rick Fuson, Pacers Sports & Entertainment Chief Executive Officer, said.

Advertisement

The Indiana State Fair is rooted in celebrating all things Indiana Agriculture, including the history of why the game of basketball grew here in Indiana. The game was affordable, and the playing season was based around the farmers' planting and harvest season in the late 1800s. After each harvest, farm kids could play basketball, and then when the season ended in March, they could go back to the fields for planting.

Basketball also has a rich history at the Fairgrounds where the iconic Indiana Farmers Coliseum has played host to high school championships, the ABA Pacers, All-Star Games and more. Currently, the Indiana Farmers Coliseum is home of the Horizon League Basketball Championships and IUPUI Men's Basketball.

The Indiana State Fairgrounds first opened in 1892 — the same year basketball was introduced in Indiana — two great Hoosier traditions that have stood the test of time.

To view all theme related Basketball experiences please visit: https://www.indianastatefair.com/p/state-fair/entertainment/celebrating-basketball.

Information provided

Contact Aaron Kirchoff at aaron.kirchoff@greensburgdailynews.com