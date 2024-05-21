Will the Indiana Pacers be quick work for the Boston Celtics?

Will the Indiana Pacers be quick work for the Boston Celtics? The Pacers played the Celtics 3-2 during the NBA’s 2023-24 regular season including the league’s new in-season tournament, giving them one more game than the most they usually play the Pacers, who have already sent the Milwaukee Bucks and New York Knicks home.

Does Boston need injured star big man Kristaps Porzingis to handle Indiana? Do the Pacers have a shot at beating Boston? The hosts of the CLNS Media “Celtics Beat” podcast, Adam Kaufman and Evan Valenti, sat down with the Boston Globe’s Adam Himmelsbach, who joins the program to break down the Eastern Conference Finals.

Take a look at the clip embedded below to hear what they had to say.

If you enjoy this pod, check out the “How Bout Them Celtics,” “First to the Floor,” and the many other New England sports podcasts available on the CLNS Media network.

Listen to the “Celtics Lab” podcast on:

Apple Podcasts: https://apple.co/3zBKQY6

Spotify: https://spoti.fi/3GfUPFi

YouTube: https://bit.ly/3F9DvjQ

Story originally appeared on Celtics Wire