Indiana football's breakout receiver Donaven McCulley is transferring

BLOOMINGTON — Indiana football's leading receiver Donaven McCulley is entering his name into the transfer portal.

McCulley is one of a dozen players to announce they were leaving the program in the wake of coach Tom Allen's departure. The list includes starting quarterback Brendan Sorsby and leading rusher Trent Howland.

The fall window for FBS football players to enter their name into the portal runs from Dec. 4 to Jan. 2, 2024.

"First and foremost, I want to thank the lord for allowing me to pursue my goals each and everyday," McCulley posted on X. "I would also like to thank Coach Allen, Coach Henry and Coach Tucker for pushing me to be my best, day in and day out. I greatly appreciate my teammates for the lifelong bonds that we've created. I've enjoyed my time at Indiana, with that being said I will be entering the transfer portal."

McCulley led Indiana in all major receiving categories with 48 receptions, 644 yards and six touchdowns while playing the most snaps (662) of the team's skill position players. He was the most productive receiver for the Hoosiers over the last three seasons and closed out the year playing the best football of his career.

According to Pro Football Focus, he made 10 contested catches this season and 35 of his receptions went for first downs.

The 6-foot-5, 200-pounder's best game came in a 48-45 overtime loss to Illinois. He had 11 catches for 137 yards with two touchdowns. Illinois defenders racked up four defensive pass interference penalties and one holding call while trying to cover McCulley.

McCulley was one of the highest-rated offensive players Allen signed during his tenure. The Lawrence North product was the No. 223 player in the country (No. 2 in-state) as a four-star quarterback in the 2021 signing class, according to 247 Sports composite rankings.

Before changing positions in 2022, he started four games at quarterback as a true freshman. He was only the third true freshman in program history to start a game. He threw for 475 yards (42.7%) with two touchdowns and two interceptions. He also ran the ball 64 times for 135 yards with two touchdowns.

He was the one that approached the coaching staff about a position change that offseason.

Michael Niziolek is the Indiana beat reporter for The Bloomington Herald-Times. You can follow him on X @michaelniziolek and read all his coverage by clicking here.

This article originally appeared on The Herald-Times: Indiana football receiver Donaven McCulley entering transfer portal