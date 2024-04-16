Indiana football receiver Derrick Bohler plans to enter transfer portal

BLOOMINGTON — Indiana football receiver Derrick Bohler announced plans to enter the transfer portal on the same day the spring window officially opened.

Bohler announced the decision on social media.

"I will be entering my name into the transfer portal with four years of eligibility left," Bohler wrote. "I trust the next chapter because I know the author."

Bohler was a three-star signee out of Miami Palmetto High School (Florida) in Indiana's 2023 signing class. He had a lengthy list of scholarship offers including ones from Arizona, Boston College, Georiga Tech, Louisville, Maryland, Michigan, Nebraska, Penn State and Tennessee.

The 6-foot-1, 195-pounder didn't play any games and redshirted as a true freshman.

Indiana's new staff made adding talent at receiver a priority after taking over. New coach Curt Cignetti added four experienced players including JMU's leading receiver Elijah Sarratt, who had 82 catches for 1,191 yards and eight touchdowns. The other three receivers the Hoosiers signed (Myles Price, Miles Cross and Ke'Shawn Williams) had multiple years of Power Five experience.

The team still has 10 scholarship receivers.

Bohler joins a small handful of players — defensive tackle Philip Blidi, wide receiver Kamryn Perry and running back Trent Howland — who opted to transfer during spring camp. The Hoosiers will wrap up spring practice with an exhibition on Thursday night at Memorial Stadium.

Michael Niziolek is the Indiana beat reporter for The Bloomington Herald-Times. You can follow him on X @michaelniziolek and read all his coverage by clicking here.

This article originally appeared on The Herald-Times: Indiana football receiver Derrick Bohler entering transfer portal