Indiana football RB Trent Howland announces plans to transfer ahead of spring game

BLOOMINGTON — Indiana football running back Trent Howland plans on re-entering the transfer portal this spring. The spring window for football opens on April 16.

The Hoosiers have three practices left during camp with a closed scrimmage on Saturday and their exhibition at Memorial Stadium on Thursday night.

Howland entered the portal after former coach Tom Allen's departure and verbally committed to Minnesota, but ultimately decided to take his name out of the portal. He led the Hoosiers last year with 354 yards (4.7 per carry) and rushed for two touchdowns.

"Thank you to Indiana and the new staff for the opportunity to walk cream and crimson again," Howland said on social media. "I know all things happen for a reason. With that being said I will be re-entering my name into the NCAA transfer portal on April 15th with 2 years of eligibility left."

Indiana has six total scholarship players in the room including four transfers and incoming freshman Khobie Martin. Howland's departure leaves David Holloman as the only returning player from last year's roster in the room.

James Madison running back Kaelon Black, who led the Dukes with 637 yards last season, and Wake Forest running back Justice Ellison, who has rushed for more than 500 yards each of the last three seasons, are likely to have prominent roles in the offense.

Indiana coach Curt Cignetti said he usually gives three running backs consistent reps during the season.

