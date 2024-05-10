Indiana Fever waive Leilani Correa, Maya Caldwell; need one more cut for 12-player roster

INDIANAPOLIS -- The Indiana Fever made their first cuts of training camp on Friday, waiving guards Leilani Correa and Maya Caldwell.

Correa was the Fever's third-round pick at No. 27 overall in the 2024 WNBA draft out of Florida. She was the SEC Sixth Woman of the Year and second-team All-SEC in 2024. She saw limited minutes in the Fever's two preseason games; she played less than 10 minutes in Indiana's game against Dallas on May 3 and did not play against Atlanta on Thursday night.

Caldwell played 30 games and started one in a Fever uniform in 2023, but she was with Indiana on a training camp contract this season. Similar to Correa, Caldwell played less than 10 minutes in Indiana's first preseason game against Dallas and did not play against Atlanta.

These two cuts puts Indiana's roster at 13; the Fever will need to make one more cut to get down to 12 by May 13. Second-year Fever forward Victaria Saxton was the only other available player that did not get in the game against Atlanta on Thursday night.

