Indiana Fever vs. Seattle Storm: Predictions, odds, and how to watch Caitlin Clark game

Caitlin Clark cannot seem to get a victory in the WNBA. The Indiana Fever are now 0-4 to start the 2024 season, and now get another tough test on the road against the Seattle Storm (1-3).

The Fever do have a few factors going their way though. For one, this is Indiana's first game that is not against an undefeated team. Indiana's first four games were against the New York Liberty (4-0) and the Connecticut Sun (3-0). Not only that, but the Fever got progressively better throughout those four games. After losing their first two contests by a combined 57 points, the Fever lost their two most recent matchups by just 15 combined points. A win in Seattle would go a long way in helping the Fever get their season on track.

The Seattle Storm are no pushovers though. The Storm are very solid on the glass, having pulled down 34 rebounds (12 offensive) in their most recent game, a loss against the New York Liberty. They do have trouble holding onto the ball and coughed up 14 turnovers in the loss. Perhaps the Fever will take advantage. Of course, if Caitlin Clark's ankle injury persists, that will be much more difficult.

Here's everything to know about this Wednesday night matchup.

Predictions for Indiana Fever vs. Seattle Storm:

Picks and Parlays: Fever 75, Storm 74

Thomas Pemberton writes, "The Indiana Fever have been playing better in each game so far this season. The Fever are hungry for a win and match up well in this game. Seattle has had their struggles as well during the early parts of the season. Watch for Caitlin Clark to take advantage of the Fever's second half possessions."

TribLIVE: Storm 91, Fever 74

TribLIVE is expecting somewhat of a blowout tonight. The point out that while the Fever have been playing better as of late, Jewell Loyd is still likely the best player on the court for either team, especially if Caitlin Clark is not at full strength.

Dimers: Storm to win

Mac Douglass writes, "Our leading predictive analytics model currently gives the Storm a 75% chance of beating the Fever. Number one draft pick Caitlin Clark is expected to star as the Fever take on the Storm, with a projected 25 points, 5 rebounds, 7 assists and 4 made threes."

Indiana Fever vs. Seattle Storm odds, lines:

The Seattle Storm are favorites to defeat the Indiana Fever in Wednesday's WNBA matchup, according to the BetMGM basketball odds. Looking to wager? Check out the best mobile sports betting apps offering sports betting promos in 2024.Time: 7 p.m. ET/4 p.m. PT

Odds as of Tuesday evening.

Spread: Storm (-4.5)

Moneyline: Storm (-225); Fever (+180)

Over/under: 165.5

How to watch Indiana Fever vs. Seattle Storm:

Date: Wednesday, May 22

Time: 10 p.m. ET/7 p.m. PT

Where: Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, Washington

Stream: fubo TV, WNBA League Pass

