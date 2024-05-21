Indiana Fever's Caitlin Clark injures ankle, but returns in loss Connecticut Sun

Caitlin Clark, the No. 1 overall pick in the 2024 WNBA draft, just can’t catch a break.

During Monday night's 88-84 loss to the Connecticut Sun in Indianapolis, the Indiana Fever guard badly rolled her left ankle midway through the second quarter of her fourth WNBA game, stumbling awkwardly and losing her footing as she prepared to go around a screen.

Clark was down on the floor for the entire play before she managed to stand up and walk off the floor on her own power with 5:29 to play in the quarter.

Indiana Fever rookie Caitlin Clark reacts to an injury in the first half.

She slammed her hand on the bench in frustration and went back to the locker room immediately. She was in obvious pain.

Clark returned to the bench after a couple minutes.

Indiana Fever teammates help Caitlin Clark (22) off the court after an apparent injury.

Clark started the second half and finished the game with 17 points, which tied for the team lead with Kelsey Mitchell.

Monday's contest between the Fever and Sun was a rematch of their season-opening game. Connecticut hosted and won that first matchup in Mohegan Sun Arena.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Caitlin Clark injures ankle as Indiana Fever play Connecticut Sun