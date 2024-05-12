Indiana Fever vs. Connecticut Sun start time for Caitlin Clark debut, watch on Disney+

Caitlin Clark will make her WNBA regular season debut for the Indiana Fever on the road against the Connecticut Sun on Tuesday.

Clark's arrival as the No. 1 overall WNBA Draft pick has brought a rush of attention and ticket sales to the Fever, who bring back the 2023 No. 1 pick in Aliyah Boston and a host of veterans.

Special section: Get a copy of IndyStar May 12 for a Caitlin Clark regular-season home debut poster

When does the Indiana Fever play tonight?

7:30 p.m. ET Tuesday, May 14, 2024, at Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Connecticut.

What channel is the Indiana Fever game on?

TV: ESPN2

Streaming: ESPN+, Disney+, Fubo (FREE)

2024 Fever schedule

This is the Indiana Fever 2024 schedule, with TV info; all times are ET; ^-preseason.

Date, day place, opponent Time, TV/results May 3, Fri. at Dallas^ L, 79-76 May 9, Thurs. vs. Atlanta^ W, 83-80 May 14, Tues. at Connecticut 8 p.m., ESPN2 May 16, Thurs. vs. New York 7 p.m., Prime, WTHR May 18, Sat. at New York 1 p.m., ABC May 20, Mon. vs. Connecticut 7 p.m., ESPN May 22, Wed. at Seattle 10 p.m., WTHR May 24, Fri. at Los Angeles 10 p.m., Ion May 25, Sat. at Las Vegas 9 p.m., NBA TV, WTHR May 28, Tues. vs. Los Angeles 7 p.m., NBA TV May 30, Thurs. vs. Seattle 7 p.m., Prime, WTHR June 1, Sat. vs. Chicago* 1 p.m., NBA TV, WALV June 2, Sun. at New York* 7 p.m., NBA TV, WALV June 7, Fri. at Washington* 7:30 p.m., Ion, WTHR June 10, Mon. at Connecticut* 7 p.m., NBA TV, WTHR June 13, Thurs. vs. Atlanta* 7 p.m., WTHR June 16, Sun. vs. Chicago Noon, CBS June 19, Wed. vs. Washington 7 p.m., NBA TV June 21, Fri. at Atlanta 7:30 p.m., Ion June 23, Sun. at Chicago 6 p.m., NBA TV, WALV June 27, Thurs. at Seattle 10 p.m., Prime, WALV June 30, Sun. at Phoenix 3 p.m., ESPN July 2, Tues. at Las Vegas 10 p.m., ESPN July 6, Sat. vs. New York 1 p.m., CBS July 10, Wed. vs. Washington Noon, NBA TV, WTHR July 12, Fri. vs. Phoenix 7:30 p.m., Ion July 14, Sun. at Minnesota 7 p.m., ESPN July 17, Wed. at Dallas 8 p.m., ESPN Aug. 16, Fri. vs. Phoenix 7:30 p.m., Ion Aug. 18, Sun. vs. Seattle 4 p.m., ABC Aug. 24, Sat. at Minnesota 8 p.m., NBA TV Aug. 26, Mon. at Atlanta 7:30 p.m., NBA TV, WTHR Aug. 28, Wed. vs. Connecticut 7 p.m., NBA TV Aug. 30, Fri. at Chicago 7:30 p.m., Ion Sept. 1, Sun. at Dallas 4 p.m., NBA TV Sept. 4, Wed. vs. Los Angeles 7 p.m., CBS SN, WALV Sept. 6, Fri. vs. Minnesota 7:30 p.m., Ion Sept. 8, Sun. vs. Atlanta 4 p.m., WTHR Sept. 11, Wed. vs. Las Vegas 7 p.m., NBA TV Sept. 13, Fri. vs. Las Vegas 7:30 p.m., Ion Sun. 15, Sun. vs. Dallas 3 p.m., WALV Sept. 19, Thurs. at Washington 7 p.m., Prime, WTHR

This article originally appeared on Indianapolis Star: Indiana Fever vs. Connecticut Sun time, Caitlin Clark debut on Disney+