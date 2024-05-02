Indiana Fever Vet Could Lose Her Starting Spot to Caitlin Clark — but Says She's Eager to Help the Rookie

"I want everybody around me to win," Erica Wheeler said regarding her teammate Caitlin Clark

Michael Hickey/Getty Caitlin Clark and Erica Wheeler

All eyes are on Caitlin Clark as fans eagerly await her WNBA debut with the Indiana Fever, and one veteran on the team is ready to welcome her with open arms and assistance — even if it means losing her starting spot.

Erica Wheeler, who plays the same starting point guard position as Clark, recently explained that despite the number one overall draft pick coming to her team, she doesn’t see it as competition and wants to make sure Clark feels right at home.

"It’s how I was raised, I don't have no hate in my heart," Wheeler said, according to USA Today. "I want everybody around me to win. Whether you are winning or not, I still want to push you to be great.”

“So, for me, I just thought, like, if I get ahead of it, I'm just making it comfortable right away. I actually love it because I like being a big sister. I like helping first. So, it's refreshing for me to be able to help her and be her big sister,” Wheeler added.

Michael Hickey/Getty Erica Wheeler

The big sister support has been well received, as Clark said that she appreciates Wheeler being so welcoming to her as a rookie. As USA Today reports, Clark said of Wheeler that “she’s somebody that simply wants the best for people, no matter what.”

Michael Hickey/Getty Caitlin Clark

“She’s going to push me, hold me accountable, she’s going to find ways to help me learn, but at the same time, she’s going to have my back every single day, and that’s something I’m really grateful for coming into this league, having a vet that really wants the best for you is special,” Clark added.

Last month, the 22-year-old basketball star, who broke records with the Iowa Hawkeyes, was selected first overall by the Indiana Fever in the 2024 WNBA Draft.

The WNBA shared the announcement on X (formerly known as Twitter), writing, "With the 1st pick in the 2024 #WNBADraft, presented by@StateFarm, the @IndianaFever select @CaitlinClark22 of @IowaWBB ✨✨."

Clark will play her first preseaon game with the Fever on May 3, ahead of the regular season start on May 14 against the Connecticut Sun.

