Indiana Fever introduce unusual approach to single-game ticket sales ahead of WNBA Draft

INDIANAPOLIS − Less than two weeks before the WNBA Draft, the Indiana Fever have announced a unique way for fans to get single-game tickets.

Starting 4 p.m. ET Friday, two games will be available for single-game ticket sales, with a six-ticket limit. Then, each consecutive day at 10 a.m., two new games will come up for sale for a 24-hour period. The games sold in the previous day's sale will then become unavailable.

This approach will cover each of the Fever's 20 home games at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in small increments, but the games available on each day will not be announced beforehand. Fans looking for a specific game will have to check back at 10 a.m. each day, or wait until the general single-game ticket sale.

“There is a great deal of excitement around the team, both because of the incredible talent we have brought in the last few years and the energy around this year’s draft, and we are thrilled to give our fans this early opportunity to support the Fever,” Fever President Allison Barber said in a statement.

Single-game tickets will open for general sale at 4 p.m. ET April 15, about four hours before the WNBA Draft.

The Fever have the No. 1 pick in the draft for the second straight season, and Iowa star guard Caitlin Clark is expected to be their pick.

Indiana's home opener is 7 p.m. ET May 16 against the New York Liberty.

