Indiana basketball gets Anthony Walker from Miami in transfer portal

Miami (Fla.) transfer forward Anthony Walker has committed to IU basketball, he announced Saturday.

Over four seasons with the Hurricanes, Walker averaged 4.9 points and 2.5 rebounds per game. He is listed at 6-foot-9 and 215 pounds.

Indiana needed to reload its frontcourt after facing an exodus of paint players during the offseason. Star Trayce Jackson-Davis declared for the 2023 NBA draft. Race Thompson exhausted his college eligibility. Jordan Geronimo (to Maryland) and Logan Duncomb (Xavier) each moved on from the IU program.

That left plenty of production to be filled. The Hoosiers added Ball State transfer Payton Sparks and Oregon transfer Kel'el Ware. There's also the return of Malik Reneau, who has the chance to be a breakout player next season. Walker now adds to that group.

Walker's statistics don't jump off the page. Up to this point, his best college season was his second, in which he averaged 9.6 points and 4.7 rebounds per game. He has taken 141 3s during his college career but is only shooting 20.6%.

But Walker provides experience, which could help with younger players, such as Reneau and Ware. Walker has also been on winning teams. He was on the Miami team that went to the Elite 8 in 2022. Then the Hurricanes went all the way to the Final Four in 2023, beating Indiana during that run. Walker had four points and two rebounds in that Round of 32 game against the Hoosiers.

IU still has room to bolster its 2023-24 roster. The Hoosiers have reportedly been in contact with Penn transfer Jordan Dingle and five-star Mackenzie Mgbako.

