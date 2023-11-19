India vs Australia LIVE: Cricket World Cup final team news and updates from Ahmedabad

India take on Australia in the 2023 Cricket World Cup final in Ahmedabad (ICC)

India take on Australia in the 2023 Cricket World Cup final on Sunday, in a bid to win their first major ICC global event since 2011.

Australia have historically enjoyed the most success in the tournament, and Pat Cummins’ men have reached the nations’ eighth ODI World Cup final with a hard-fought win over South Africa.

India however go into the match as firm favourites having blown away all competition throughout the tournament, they went through the nine group matches unbeaten and then in the semi-finals eased past against New Zealand, with an impressive performance with both bat and ball.

The stage is set, and it will be a major one, the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad can hold 132,000, almost all of whom will be cheering for India, which could weigh heavily on their shoulders, although they have not shown any indication of being burdened by the weight of a nation throughout the tournament so far.

Rohit Sharma and his team have a chance to write themselves into the history books, but first they will have to overcome an in-form Australia who have shown grit and determination since they lost to India in the group stages, including a memorable Glenn Maxwell-inspired victory over Afghanistan.

Friday 17 November 2023 16:04 , Sonia Twigg

Good morning and welcome to The Independent’s live blog coverage of the ICC 2023 Cricket World Cup final between India and Australia.

We will be bringing you all the news and updates from the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad ahead of the culmination of a tournament that started on October 5.

India will be looking to bring the trophy home in front of a home crowd and prevent Australia lifting the trophy for a sixth time.