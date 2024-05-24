An incredible day of JUCO festivities

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KREX) — Today was one of the most fun days I’ve had in a long, long time.

Watch the video above to see all of the fun of Challenger Baseball and the JUCO Play Ball kids clinic.

Today proved that this week, Grand Junction is the place to be.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WesternSlopeNow.com.