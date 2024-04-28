Inaugural Dogsled Race Held in Alger County

GRAND MARAIS, MICH. (WJMN) – Sled dog racing is growing in popularity across the country, however, the past two winters have seen the cancelation of some of the sport’s premiere races due to warmer weather and poor conditions. But you can still see these canine athletes in events that don’t need snow.

It’s called the Sucker River Mud bath. A dryland sled dog race in its inaugural year. Held in a remote location 6 miles East of Grand Marais, these races focus more on speed and use a variety of different vehicles, all powered by dogs. Race organizer Jana Roberts is very pleased with the turnout and the support of the community.

“I think it went great. There are 118 registered participants, so I think we had about 150 dogs running up and down 407 for the last two days, a couple of new people, and it’s just been a fun weekend.” Said Roberts.

The races began yesterday with dogs pulling wheeled carts and scooters featuring mushers in all age categories, and several variations of the manner of conveyance. Jana pointed out the single-dog bicycle race as one of the more difficult events. These dogs are more sprinters than the traditional long-distance dogs that compete in The UP 200 and the Iditarod. Race Chair Brian Juckette believes these kinds of dryland events give the spectator a unique experience.

“Come support the mushers, come out and enjoy it. See these fast-dog teams, because these are teams that you will not see at the UP 200. And instead of going 10 MPH at the UP 200, these guys are going 20, 22 miles per hour, even up to 25 miles per hour for some of these teams.” Said Juckette.

Brian goes on to say that these races are all about having fun and doing what these dogs do best… run.

“It’s a fun time in the spring. Recalled Juckette. You’re winding down you’re training and then you get to have fun with your dogs. And that’s what it’s really all about, that’s what the sport is all about, it’s having fun with your dog team, and getting out there on a beautiful trail is really what it’s all about.”

The sport of sled dog racing is definitely for the vagabond types, with racers coming from across the country to compete in this soon-to-be, Grand Marais tradition.

