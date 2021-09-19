Inactives for Chiefs vs. Ravens, Week 2

In this article:

The Kansas City Chiefs and Baltimore Ravens have released their lists of inactive players ahead of their Week 2 matchup on “Sunday Night Football.”

Here are the inactive players for the Chiefs:

CB DeAndre Baker

DE Joshua Kaindoh

OL Austin Blythe

G Laurent Duvernay-Tardif

WR Daurice Fountain

Here is the inactive list for the Ravens:

CB Jimmy Smith

LB Daelin Hayes

OT Ronnie Stanley

DE Derek Wolfe

DT Broderick Washington

