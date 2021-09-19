Inactives for Chiefs vs. Ravens, Week 2
The Kansas City Chiefs and Baltimore Ravens have released their lists of inactive players ahead of their Week 2 matchup on “Sunday Night Football.”
Here are the inactive players for the Chiefs:
DE Joshua Kaindoh
OL Austin Blythe
WR Daurice Fountain
Here is the inactive list for the Ravens:
CB Jimmy Smith
LB Daelin Hayes
OT Ronnie Stanley
DE Derek Wolfe
DT Broderick Washington