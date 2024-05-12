IMSA Laguna Seca starting lineup: Sebastien Bourdais continues Cadillac pole run to start 2024

Sebastien Bourdais set an IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship track record on the repaved WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca, giving Cadillac Racing its fourth consecutive Grand Touring Prototype pole position to open the 2024 season.

Bourdais turned a 1-minute, 12.455-second lap in the No. 01 Cadillac V-Series.R on the 11-turn, 2.238-mile road course in Monterey, California. Pipo Derani, who had won the past three poles this year, qualified second (1:12.5557) in the No. 31 Whelen Action Express Cadillac.

After winning the Grand Prix of Long Beach, Bourdais and Renger van der Zande are trying to defend last year's win at Laguna Seca.

“I think we’ve been so close all year long," Bourdais said after his seventh career pole. "The guys have done a really good job.

"The car was great. I’m really happy for everybody. As fun as it is to put these things on pole it doesn’t really mean a whole lot. I’ve got a great teammate in Renger, and I’ve got no doubts that if we keep our nose clean, we’ll be up top.”

Sunday's two-hour, 40-minute Motul Course de Monterey will be broadcast on NBC and Peacock at 3 p.m. ET.

