What has impressed Commanders DT Jonathan Allen the most about Jayden Daniels?

Washington Commanders defensive tackle Jonathan Allen met with the media after Wednesday’s OTAs and sounded like a completely different player.

Throughout the second half of last season, every time Allen spoke after a game, you wondered if he was about to break. After a loss to the New York Giants, Allen did let loose. Cooler heads prevailed, as Allen was emotional after another tough loss. Allen even said he contemplated what it would be like on another team.

But Allen never said he wanted out. In February, at a media event, Allen was already coming around on general manager Adam Peters and head coach Dan Quinn.

Allen praised Peters, Quinn, and the coaching staff on Wednesday.

“I’m just so happy; I love the coaching staff, I love the direction we’re moving in, I love the way we’re working, man, it has truly been reinvigorating,” Allen said. “Just so fun to come to work every day. This is literally just a dream job right now.”

Allen is a respected leader, so having him on board is a win for Peters and Quinn.

So, what does Allen think of his new quarterback, Jayden Daniels?

“He’s cool, man, he’s a quiet guy,” Allen said. “He comes in, he works, and I pride myself on being one of the first guys here and he always beats me here. So, I think that’s pretty cool. Stays late, you know, he does everything you want out of your No. 2 overall pick rookie quarterback. I’m excited to see him work, I’m excited to see him play and just focus on what I gotta do to make his life as easy as possible.”

When someone like Allen praises you for your commitment before you begin training camp, that’s a win for Daniels. It’s easy to see why the franchise believes they have something special in the reigning Heisman Trophy winner.

Story originally appeared on Commanders Wire