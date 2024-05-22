Commanders DT Jonathan Allen: ‘This is a dream job’

The 2023 NFL season was one to forget for Washington Commanders defensive tackle Jonathan Allen. The two-time Pro Bowler battled injuries all season and saw his numbers drop.

But numbers never mattered to Allen. Winning is the only thing that matters, and the Commanders won just four games, losing their final eight to finish a forgettable season. Allen made it clear he was not happy.

Allen isn’t one to point fingers. He didn’t blame teammates or coaches. He knew there were issues and even admitted he contemplated leaving his hometown after seven seasons. Allen’s NSFW rant after a loss to the Giants summed up another lost season in Washington.

When he talked after the season, he said he needed some time away to ponder his future. In an event with the local media in February, Allen appeared refreshed and happy under Washington’s new regime, led by general manager Adam Peters and head coach Dan Quinn.

After Wednesday’s Organized Training Activity (OTAs), Allen spoke to the media and expressed his praise for the organization’s positive changes.

“I’m just so happy; I love the coaching staff, I love the direction we’re moving in, I love the way we’re working, man, it has truly been reinvigorating,” Allen said. “Just so fun to come to work every day. This is literally just a dream job right now.”

Allen acknowledged he was emotional and needed to get away after the season. But when he met with Peters and Quinn, everything was suddenly better, and he was excited about the present and future.

Here’s Allen’s interview after Wednesday’s practice:

DL Jon Allen speaks to the media after today's OTA https://t.co/zcdsATVE78 — Washington Commanders (@Commanders) May 22, 2024

