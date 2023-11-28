Immanuel Quickley playing himself into a huge contract -- and possibly off the Knicks

One of the biggest questions entering this Knicks season surrounded Immanuel Quickley, their 2020 first round pick and 2023 Sixth Man of the Year runner-up, and if he and the team would come to terms on an extension past his rookie contract.

The two sides ultimately did not reach an agreement, setting the stage for Quickley to hit restricted free agency this summer, with this season operating as an audition for a payout New York wasn’t willing to meet.

And so far, Quickley has made the Knicks’ inaction look silly. His production and impact has been so good that he might play his way into the starting lineup, a $30 million annual contract, and maybe an entirely different locker room.

Through 16 games, Quickley is averaging a career-high 15.9 points on 50.5 percent shooting from the field and 37.5 percent from behind the arc. He's also reeled in 3.4 rebounds and 3.1 assists while continually being one of the team's most impactful defenders in just 25 minutes per night.



Per-36 minutes, he’d be producing at a 23-5-5 line with plus defense, a feat that can be matched by only a handful of guards in the league.

Given how many games he’s closed for the Knicks this season and prior, it’s safe to say he’s no bench novelty, but one of the best two-way guards in basketball.

But of course, there will still be non-believers. The "not a point guard" shtick was a favorite, but read beyond the box score and there’s plenty of offensive direction to enjoy.

Quickley will audible on the fly to get specific guys looks, whether it be a star who needs to get going or a role player who deserves a shot for their hard work. He’s become incredibly proficient at getting into the paint, constantly opening up scores a few passes later that he doesn’t receive statistical credit for.

The assist numbers aren’t there, but the passes he makes are often elite level. He’s the Knicks' best long range lob passer and finds weak side shooters at a better rate each year.

Even more impressive are his defensive abilities. Quickley’s premeditated rotations and fiery closeouts combine for a constant emergency gap fill when the Knicks need one.

Sometimes you’ll see someone miss a defensive rotation, then Quickley appears out of nowhere. He'll scramble to contest the open shooter, hustle back to help on the offensive rebounder, then tip the defensive rebound to his team.

It doesn’t dawn until the second watch that the 6’3”, 190 pound guard just blew up a surefire offensive possession on his own.

Bigger players don’t have the same advantages over him anymore, either. He’s built his body up to absorb some one-on-one post play, and he uses his length and timing to make up the remaining difference.

What separates all this from what he was doing last year? His assist rate climbed while his turnovers dropped to a career low, and he’s retained his scoring efficiency despite a higher usage rate.

He’s even improved in some specific scoring areas, bumping his free throw percentage back to near 90 percent after a down year, and his attempt rate with it. He’s also knocking down a nasty 42.9 percent of his pull-up threes, making him an even more lethal pick-and-roll scorer.

This means only good things for New York in the short term. Quickley building on last year’s breakout campaign and gaining better chemistry with key starters will pay dividends down the stretch of the season into the playoffs.

Beyond the postseason is where the questions lie. This level of performance is sure to draw massive offer sheets from teams with cap space -- ones New York may not be willing to match.

Philadelphia will have room for multiple max signings and can pair Quickley with his old college teammate, Tyrese Maxey. Orlando and San Antonio are desperate for a big upgrade at guard and will have the money to spend.

There are sure to be dark horses as well, and if this keeps up none will be hesitant about giving Quickley an offer that makes whatever figure the two parties fought over this Fall silly. He could play his way into a $30-million contract, and potentially off the Knicks.

Losing a homegrown player of Quickley’s caliber and character would be a body blow for a capped out Knicks team trying to add, not lose talent. It’s possible the risk forces them to trade Quickley prior to the summer.

If not, they’ll have to seriously consider matching whatever offer comes his way, or have something better cooking. Right now Quickley is playing like an All-Star, and the Knicks need as many as they can get.