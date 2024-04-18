[Getty Images]

Manchester City fan Emily Brobyn says she is now "worried" about Saturday's FA Cup semi-final at Wembley against Chelsea after a gruelling 120 minutes and penalties against Real Madrid that ended in defeat.

"Madrid came with a masterplan," she told BBC Radio 5 Live Breakfast.

"They prepped, they planned and they did everything they could. They left it all out there.

"They disrupted the rhythm of the game completely. Every time they had possession they were throwing themselves on the floor and it really did disrupt the game.

"We gave it our all but in the final third we were just a little bit off it.

"Erling Haaland is still in Antonio Rudiger's pocket right now. He's a big game player and that was his opportunity to step up on the world stage. Did he? He didn't. Rudiger had his number over the two legs.

"Across the 120 minutes we had the chances, we had to take them. It's all on the league now and the FA Cup on Saturday.

"I'm worried about the FA Cup now and what the extra minutes in the legs will do for us."

Listen to the full chat from 06:20 on BBC Sounds