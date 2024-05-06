'I'm done with this outfit' - Premiership fan views

[BBC]

Given the weekend results, Scottish Premiership fans can be roughly split into two camps of happy and, well, raging.

Thanks to respective victories, Celtic, St Mirren, Motherwell and Aberdeen pleased theirs, while Hibernian and St Johnstone fans, in particular, plus those of Heart of Midlothian, Dundee and relegated Livingston, are unhappy at their clubs.

Somewhere in the middle, Rangers fans have concerns ahead of a potentially decisive Old Firm derby despite their side's win over Kilmarnock, whose supporters' ire is reserved for match officials rather than their team.

Oh, and thanks to Gremlins in our system, we have no clue how Ross County fans feel about their relegation-threatened side's 2-1 win over Hibs!

Thanks to a flood of replies, there's no mistaking the Hibs faithful's feelings, with head coach Nick Montgomery, centre-half Rocky Bushiri and the club hierarchy the main targets.

Fergis: We can't defend. Looked comfortable and scored our goal but then just imploded at back. The second-half was pretty dire and we really didn't look like winning before we gift another late goal. I really hoped we would win the last five games to build some confidence, but now I really can't wait for this season to end.

David: I'm done with this Hibs outfit. If they stick with Nick Montgomery again, they can keep their season ticket for next year. I'm not turning out to support us play out from the back - it's leaky and uninspired football.

Colin: At least we're consistent! We leak soft goals, especially late on in games, and can't convert the numerous chances we create. The players let the fans down again. The lack of character and a robust mindset is there for all to see.

Scott: Same old, same old. Defensively, we are a joke. Rocky Bushiri is never a top-flight centre-half, Will Fish is too erratic, Lewis Miller too rash, Paul Hanlon and Lewis Stevenson have been great servants but are now too old, and David Marshall is done. A complete new defence is required or next season will be exactly the same.

Darren: A full clear-out is needed from top to bottom. Nobody can say they should be exempt. The players have let everyone down and now they must pay. A complete fresh beginning next season or I fear relegation could be our next stop.

Bill: Time's up Nick Montgomery, these players are not doing it for you. Why? I don't know. Might be your tactics or substitutions. A stronger manager would not put up with these timid displays. And the board doesn't help signing all these duds.

Martin: I'm done with this team. I don't care who leaves at the end of the season. Rocky Bushiri should never wear a Hibs shirt again - embarrassing. If it wasn't for Myziane Maolida up front, we'd be in a relegation battle.

David: Same old, same old from a Hibs team that is not good enough. Should be top six on our budget, but we cannot defend and we cannot take our chances.

Kenny: Every week, we talk about how bad we are at the back and the manager doesn't seem to know what to do about it. He made three changes from a winning team and has lost again. He clearly doesn't know what he's doing. We need to change it now. We are a big club, but we are being dragged down by an equally clueless chairman.

George: Got what we deserved from the game - nothing. Performances like that get managers sacked (mostly wrongly, but that's the easiest option). Nick Montgomery, after this, now on very thin ice. The squad - for most, P45s in post.

John: Time to ditch bomb scare Rocky Bushiri. This team can't defend and continuous stupid errors are killing us. I just don't trust Nick Montgomery to sort it. The main problem is the people at the top. A few resignations are required before the start of next season

Anon: Another poor display against a very poor Ross County team. Rocky Bushiri is a disaster - needs replaced. Midfield non-existent, no creativity. Goalkeeper can't play the manager's system of passing the ball.

St Johnstone fans are gunning for manager Craig Levein after the Perth side dropped to second bottom after a 1-0 defeat in Aberdeen.

Duncan: Not a game I thought we'd get anything from, but Ross County's win puts more pressure on a struggling, poor team. Ultimately, we deserve to be playing Championship teams to determine our fate. It's been a poor season. A poor squad and management. A poor final few years of Geoff Brown's stewardship. Relegation might be what is needed to reset and rebuild.

Hamish: Truly horrible football, bereft of ideas and creativity, some players not up for the fight and a manager who sets the team up not to lose despite our defensive frailty. Hate to say but relegation may be the best thing for Saints. We'd have a clean slate with new owners.

Derek: Can't see us surviving, but whatever league we are in, we need rid of the incompetent Craig Levein. His only interest is in beating Hibs.

Ally: Absolute rubbish! St Johnstone look a broken club, just like Craig Levein. God knows what the soon to be new owner thinks of this complete shambles. I said it before, Levein and Andy Kirk should never have been allowed anywhere near the club.

In contrast, Celtic's 3-0 win over third-top Hearts has the reigning champions' fans cock-a-Hoops ahead of Sunday's visit by their title rivals.

Nikki: Best match I've watched in a long time. Great to see James Forrest getting more match time. After a couple of slow starts, Callum McGregor is back and hungry for it. Bring on Rangers next week - it's ours to throw away!

Benny: A great result and the best performance for a long time. Our passing was much more slick and we broke at speed more than of late. A couple of dodgy defensive moments, but overall we looked more like champions.

Anon: I thought Celtic were in control of most of the game and set themselves up nicely for the Old Firm clash.

Anon: Celtic played exceptionally well. For the first time this season, we have a fully fit squad; we are peaking at the business end of the season. I'm looking forward to next week. The ground will be rocking.

Don: That was huge. It wasn't just the result - against a Hearts team who were trying their best to throw their weight about - it was the performance. Brendan Rodgers had his tactics absolutely spot on, Kyogo Furuhashi was clinical, Matt O'Riley and Reo Hatate were imperious, while Callum McGregor at his terrier-like best. And James Forrest? An absolute masterclass. Only one winner now.

Andy: Best performance of the season. I've been quite critical this season, so credit where it's due. This was a major hurdle and was handled with some style.

Rangers fans were relieved that their side came back to win after an early James Tavernier own goal was followed by the dismissal of Kilmarnock defender Joe Wright.

Ronnie: Normally, a 4-1 win v Killie is a good result, but it was both chaotic and disappointingly poor. No excuse for not overwhelming a 10-man Killie side. A real chance to close the goal difference on Celtic, but we were flattered with a three-goal win. No real composure and, until Tom Lawrence came on, we lacked real creativity. We still need a miracle.

Elaine: Huffed and puffed. Worthy winners in the end, but we'll have to improve drastically before next Saturday. In all honesty, the focus should be on the cup final.

Allan: A decent result, could have been more. Todd Cantwell was very good, as was Tom Lawrence. Is there any way they can play together? Bring on the other team from Glasgow.

Brian: We are badly needing a centre-forward along with right-back. Sorry James Tavernier, but your time is up with Rangers. A win at Parkhead and a Scottish Cup win can make up for the Ross Country and Dundee games.

Tom: If we played like that in the last six games, we would not be in the position we are and would be top.

Louise: Rangers are on a mission to make these last few games hard to watch. The stop and start of the first half really unsettled both teams. James Tavernier was very unlucky with the own goal, but that had us rattled. We are going to have to pick up our game massively before we face Celtic next week.

Tom: Need to change formation to beat Celtic, both Todd Cantwell and Tom Lawrence on the pitch as inside forwards and Dujon Sterling on Callum McGregor. Lack of creativity has been a problem, so we can still be solid at the back. I would also put Fabio Silva up front on his own rather than Cyriel Dessers as Dessers keeps getting the ball stuck in his feet at crucial times.

Some Kilmarnock fans somehow wanted James Tavernier sent off for the own goal off his hand - and thought referee David Dickinson should have ignored the rule that denying a goal with a hand ball leads to a red card in the case of Joe Wright.

Putting conspiracy theories aside, they were, though, happy with the battling qualities shown by their 10 men.

John: It was harsh on us, but we are proud to give the Old Firm teams a fright at their places. But next year we need to improve a little and we will win these games.

James: If Killie had held on to the lead at half time, maybe things would have been different. Killie can hold their heads high with 10 men for most of the game.

Hearts have now been confirmed in third place thanks to Kilmarnock's defeat, but the fans are not totally convinced by Steven Naismith's side.

Ian: Hearts had a few chances. So what? Celtic had a lot more chances and scored three goals. I'm fed up to the back teeth of Steven Naismith coming out and trying to make things seem better than they are. Third place achieved but still a hell of a lot wrong with this team. I can see a few heavy defeats in Europe next season without buying better defenders.

Bobster: What is more concerning than an abject display against a strong Celtic team is that Hearts have failed to score yet again against top-half opposition. We have secured third, but I suspect we are about to limp through the next three games. Steven Naismith and team need to do their talking on the park rather than in the papers!

Chris: A nothing game for us, despite what Steven Naismith will try to sell us. The season is a success. Europe is massive and I expect a much-improved Hibs and Aberdeen next season, so I'll savour this one. Lawrence Shankland will be on the verge of begging us for a new contract if he doesn't find his spark - one goal in eight games is not the return expected from his ability.

Jamie: I thought we played well. The scoreline didn't reflect our performance or chances. We have to stop conceding goals so early on in games; we need a good right-back for next season. We also need Cammy Devlin tied down on a long contract. Zander Clark was superb in goal again.

St Mirren took a big step towards European football with a 3-0 win away to their nearest challengers for fifth place, Dundee, and fans were gushing in their praise of their Cyprus centre-half.

John: Lock Alex Gogic in the cellar. Simply can't be allowed to leave the club.

Anon: An excellent performance and no less than we deserved. Possibly could have been a goal or two more but won't complain. We have to try to keep Alex Gogic for next season as he has been immense.

Alistair: I am so used to the annual relegation battle over the years, it's dreamland to think it might be a European slot for the wonderful Saints. I am old enough to remember the Uefa Cup game against Elfsborg, so it's going to be a dream come true to be back in Europe. Stephen Robinson and the players have been magnificent. I am amazed he has not been poached.

Craig: A performance worthy of Stephen Robinson's 100th game in charge. Took the game to Dundee from the off and didn't give them a chance. The team were brave and showed their character, hopefully silencing those questioning their bottle of late. Amazing team and manager, savouring every moment. Get the contract signed, Alex Gogic. Would love to see him leading us into Europe.

Alex: Our best manager since Alex Ferguson and the best squad we've had in 40 years.

Dundee fans, though, seem to think the Euro dream bubble has burst.

Brian: We were absolutely abysmal. Bullied off the park, outplayed and outfought. The worst game we have played all season. A top-six finish is great, but this was a chance to go one higher and we blew it. Tony Docherty has to improve his management of games. At times, it has cost us points.

Gary: Dundee were dire. From kick-off, St Mirren were right at it, we didn't compete at all and there were no answers from the bench. All the usual flicks and breaks of the ball were absent for us too, it just didn't click. To be disappointed (at what looks like) a sixth-place finish is something Dees would have gladly taken at the start, so I'm not too sad.

Doug: Only one team appeared to want the win badly enough and unfortunately it wasn't Dundee. St Mirren out-thought and out-played Dundee for most of the game. Almost every time any of Dundee's flair players got on the ball, they were immediately surrounded by three opposition players and promptly lost possession. All in all, it was a shocker.

One Livingston fan has pleaded for pop star Taylor Swift to invest in the relegated club [Getty Images]

Down in the bottom half, a few Livingston fans have emerged from the woodwork to lament the relegation confirmed by Saturday's 4-1 defeat in Motherwell.

Jennifer: It's been a tough season watching Livi. Now hopefully, on and off the park, the club can come back and give us something to cheer on next season.

Matt: It's worrying that David Martindale is talking like he already knows he will be here next season. What does it truly say about Livi's ambition if they aren't even considering the concept of fresh ideas and a new face at the helm going forward? This must be the price you pay when sacking a manager means you need to find a new janitor, decorator and cook as well.

Neil: We finished with a whimper. Too many players looking for the door. David Martindale is a fighter, but the team looked defeated. We have a Championship budget and can only really compete at that level unless we get some real cash into the club. Taylor Swift gee us yer dosh.

However, the convincing win over Livingston has raised the spirits of Motherwell's support, with striker Theo Bair again catching the eye.

James: I must say big Theo Bair has made me eat my words from what I said earlier in the season about him. What a transformation in a player. Stuart Kettlewell must take the plaudits for seeing something in him no-one else in the country did, so keep up the good work big man.

Andrew: Theo Bair should be player of the season. No-one gave him much chance when he joined, but he has come through it and proved everyone wrong and long may it last.

Stuart: Thought Paul McGinn and Stephen O'Donnell did well and good to score four. However, we showed our frailties as Livi should have scored twice. Just glad we are safe.

Finally, Aberdeen's win over St Johnstone has their fans looking forward to next season under their incoming new manager.

Ewan: Very relieved to be officially clear of relegation. Thanks to Peter Leven for steadying the ship in what has been a horrible season. I dread to think where we would be without him.

Niall: Another three points and safety in the top flight assured. A much better second half with Junior Hoilett continuing his fine form. We had chances aplenty to finish the game off, but woeful finishing again frustrated the home crowd. Let's now please drive forward and finish the season on a high to help lift the gloom of a real season of lows.

Mike: Thank God that's over. A turgid slog of a season with the only real bright spots being Bojan Miovski up front and Peter Leven as caretaker. We've had a good run of form late in the season but haven't played great football. Jimmy Thelin has a big job on his hands.

Fred: A good match, but we missed numerous opportunities to score. Fortunately, Bojan Miovski converted the penalty. Great to record another clean sheet, but we desperately need forwards capable of scoring on a consistent basis. Careful summer recruitment will be essential to get us up the table and back into Europe.

Andrew: Scoreline did not reflect the game. On another day, it could have been three or four goals, which is encouraging considering the normally stuffy opposition. The players are beginning to play with a bit of confidence again. Some of the starting team will exit over the summer, but there are signs to be hopeful for next year.