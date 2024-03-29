Illinois vs UConn prediction, picks in Elite Eight bracket: Who advances to Final Four?

The Illinois Fighting Illini basketball team faces the defending champion UConn Huskies in the Elite Eight of the 2024 NCAA Tournament at 5:09 p.m. Saturday in Boston.

Coach Brad Underwood and the No. 3 seed Illini are 29-8 and in their first Elite Eight since a national runner-up finish in 2005. No. 1 overall seed UConn is 34-3 and the first defending national champion to make the Elite Eight since Florida successfully defended its title in 2007.

Here is what you need to know about the East Region March Madness bracket matchup from TD Garden. The winner advances to the Final Four, scheduled for April 6 in Glendale, Arizona.

MARCH MADNESS: Illinois basketball holds off Iowa State in Sweet 16

Illinois vs. UConn March Madness statistical matchup

Illinois: 84.2 points per game, 73.2 points allowed per game, 2-3 vs. Top 25, BPI No. 11, 14-6 in Big Ten Conference play

UConn: 81.6 points per game, 63.6 points allowed per game, 8-1 vs. Top 25, BPI No. 2, 18-2 in Big East Conference play.

Illinois vs. UConn top players in 2024 NCAA Tournament

Illinois: Terrence Shannon Jr. (23.5 points per game, 4.1 rebounds per game, 2.3 assists per game); Marcus Domask (15.8 points per game, 5.1 rebounds per game, 4.0 assists per game); Coleman Hawkins (12.3 points per game, 6.1 rebounds per game, 2.8 assists per game, 1.5 steals per game, 1.1 blocks per game)

UConn: Tristen Newton (15.3 points per game, 6.8 rebounds per game, 6.1 assists per game); Cam Spencer (14.5 points per game, 4.5 rebounds per game, 3.6 assists per game); Donovan Clingan (12.6 points per game, 7.4 rebounds per game); Alex Karaban (13.6 points per game, 5.0 rebounds per game and 1.4 assists per game); Stephon Castle (10.9 points per game, 4.6 rebounds per game, 2.9 assists per game.

Illinois vs. UConn notable victories, NCAA Tournament wins

Illinois: Regular season — W vs. Florida Atlantic, 2-0 vs. Wisconsin, 1-1 vs. Michigan State. NCAA Tournament — Defeated No. 14 seed Morehead State, No. 11 seed Duquesne and No. 2 Iowa State.

UConn: Regular season — W vs. North Carolina, W vs. Gonzaga, 2-0 vs. Marquette, 1-1 vs. Creighton. NCAA Tournament — Defeated No. 16 seed Stetson, No. 9 seed Northwestern and No. 5 seed San Diego State.

KenPom rating for Illinois vs. UConn in NCAA Elite Eight

Illinois: No. 10 overall, No. 2 offense, No. 84 defense, No. 23 strength of schedule

UConn: No. 1 overall, No. 1 offense, No. 6 defense, No. 35 strength of schedule

MARCH MADNESS TICKETS: Prices, how to buy for Illinois vs UConn

Illinois vs. UConn odds, spread in Elite Eight bracket

UConn basketball is the favorite to defeat Illinois in the Elie Eight of March Madness, according to DraftKings odds. Here’s the latest spread, money line and odds for the NCAA Tournament game.

Spread: UConn -7.5

Money line: UConn -325; Illinois +260

Over/under: 156.5

Illinois prediction vs UConn: March Madness Elite Eight

Outlook: Illinois beat Iowa State in a contrast of styles, able to have its playmakers execute down the stretch. UConn will be a much larger task for the Illini, who must hope to keep it close enough to give players like Terrence Shannon a chance to be playmakers in big spots. But the Huskies are not the Cyclones, and we think they have enough to outrun the Illini.

Prediction: UConn 82, Illinois 75

We occasionally recommend interesting products and services. If you make a purchase by clicking one of the links, we may earn an affiliate fee. USA TODAY Network newsrooms operate independently, and this doesn’t influence our coverage.

This article originally appeared on Journal Star: Illinois vs UConn prediction, Elite Eight odds: March Madness pick is in