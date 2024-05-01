Illinois lands Evansville transfer Ben Humrichous

Apr. 30—CHAMPAIGN — Illinois' near total roster reconstruction continued Tuesday with a commitment from Evansville transfer Ben Humrichous following his official visit last week. The 6-foot-9, 220-pound forward had also visited Louisville after entering the portal in late March.

Humrichous, who has one year of eligibility remaining, played just a single season at Evansville after transferring from Huntington University, an NAIA program in Indiana. The Tipton, Ind., native started all 24 games he played for the Purple Aces and averaged 14.7 points and 4.7 rebound while shooting 48 percent overall and 41 percent from three-point range. He missed eight games during the middle of Missouri Valley Conference play — an injury that lingered through the second half of the season. Humrichous didn't play in Evansville's short CBI run.

Humrichous had four 20-point games during his lone season with the Purple Aces and scored a season-high 28 points in 43 minutes in an overtime win against Chattanooga in late November. He scored 27 points in a win against Southeast Missouri State a day later.

Humrichous is the fifth transfer addition for Illinois this offseason — with six out. The Illini have also added Mercer forward Jake Davis, Louisville guard Tre White, Arizona guard Kylan Boswell and Notre Dame forward Carey Booth. Unlike the former Evansville forward, those four all have at least two years of eligibility remaining.

Illinois still has four open scholarships to use this offseason after Humrichous' commitment given two three scholarship players are set to return from last season's 29-9 team that reached the Elite Eight. The Illini are still in the market for a guard/wing scorer and at least one big man.