Illinois coach Brad Underwood doesn’t anticipate filling all scholarships to start season: “I think availability is a really good thing”

CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — Illinois basketball has three open scholarships but head coach Brad Underwood says he doesn’t anticipate using his entire allotment to start the season. Underwood has already added eight new players to next season’s roster, with five transfers and three freshmen. A guard or wing is all that’s left on Underwood’s check list, as of now, saying he only plans on filling one more scholarship, for now.

“I think you can have too many,” Underwood said about transfers and newcomers. “I think it’s an absolute disaster to have too many. I think there’s challenges that come with that. I think availability is a really good thing to have, whether it be later, whether it be a semester.”

Transfers Ben Humrichous (Evansville), Tre White (Louisville), Kylan Boswell (Arizona), Jake Davis (Mercer), Carey Booth (Notre Dame) are all out of the portral, along with freshmen Morez Johnson, Tomislav Ivišić and Jason Jakstys. Illinois only has two remaining players from last season’s roster, Ty Rodgers and Dra Gibbs-Lawhorn.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WCIA.com.