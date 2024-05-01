Illinois basketball B1G opponent breakdown released

WCIA — The Big Ten has released its conference opponent breakdown for the 2024-25 season. Illinois will play a 20-game league schedule for the seventh-straight year but changes are on the horizon, with USC, UCLA, Washington and Oregon joining the conference. The additions mean each team will play three opponents both home and away, and 14 teams once, seven home and seven away.

Home Only – Iowa, Maryland, Ohio State, Penn State, Purdue, UCLA, USC,

Away Only – Indiana, Michigan, Minnesota, Nebraska, Oregon, Rutgers, Washington

Home & Away – Michigan State, Northwestern, Wisconsin

Specific dates and times will be released by the league later. Notable match-ups include former Illini and current UCLA guard Skyy Clark returning to Champaign, while Illinois will only face Indiana in Bloomington. That means former Illini Luke Goode will not get another chance to play at State Farm Center.

