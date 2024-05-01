Ilia Topuria vows to surpass Cristiano Ronaldo as highest-paid athlete in 2025: ‘I have no doubt, really’

UFC featherweight champion Ilia Topuria has big aspirations – and maybe they’re even a little too big.

Topuria (15-0 MMA, 7-0 UFC) emerged as a big star after he knocked out Alexander Volkanovski to win the 145-pound title at UFC 298 in February.

Topuria’s victory tour included taking the honorary kickoff at Real Madrid FC’s game against Sevilla in their home stadium, the Santiago Bernabéu in Madrid, meeting soccer icon Lionel Messi, and the promise of Spanish citizenship by Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez.

When asked how much money he thinks he’ll make in 2025, Topuria made a bold prediction.

“Look, I can tell you I have no doubt that in 2025, I will be the highest-paid athlete in the world,” Topuria said in Spanish on the “Webpositer Podcast.”

According to Forbes, Cristiano Ronaldo was 2023’s highest-paid athlete, making $136 million.

“I’ll be there. I have no doubt,” Topuria said. “I mean, I’d be surprised if I didn’t do it. If I did, I have no doubt, really.”

It may not be an entirely impossible feat for Topuria, who has someone to point to as an example in MMA. In 2021, Conor McGregor hit the No. 1 spot on Forbes’ list of highest-paid athletes list when he earned $180 million. Messi came in at No. 2 with $130 million, followed by Ronaldo at No. 3 with $120 million.

Topuria’s rise has gotten the UFC interested in making it’s debut in Spain. The 27-year-old is yet to zero in on his first title defense but has the likes of Max Holloway, Volkanovski and Brian Ortega as options.

Story originally appeared on MMA Junkie