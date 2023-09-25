IHSAA boys soccer sectionals: Scores, schedule, updated pairings
Below are schedules, scores and pairings for the 2023 Indiana high school boys soccer sectional tournaments.
Sectional action runs Oct. 2-7, with the 48 sectional champions advancing to regionals on Oct. 11 and 14, followed by semistates on Oct. 21. The six state championship games will be played Oct. 27-28 at IUPUI's Michael Carroll Track & Soccer Stadium in Indianapolis.
CLASS 3A
Sectional 8 (Noblesville)
M1: Anderson vs. Pendleton Heights.
M2: Muncie Central vs. Noblesville.
M3: M1 winner vs. M2 winner.
M4: Fishers vs. Hamilton Southeastern.
Championship: M3 winner vs. M4 winner.
Sectional 9 (Plainfield)
M1: Mooresville vs. Brownsburg.
M2: Plainfield vs. Avon.
M3: Decatur Central vs. Pike.
M4: Ben Davis vs. M1 winner.
M5: M2 winner vs. M3 winner.
Championship: M4 winner vs. M5 winner.
Sectional 10 (Zionsville)
M1: Westfield vs. Carmel.
M2: Shortridge vs. North Central
M3: Crispus Attucks vs. Herron.
M4: Zionsville vs. M1 winner.
M5: M2 winner vs. M3 winner.
Championship: M4 winner vs. M5 winner.
Sectional 11 (Warren Central)
M1: Perry Meridian vs. Southport.
M2: Lawrence Central vs. Cathedral.
M3: Lawrence North vs. Warren Central.
M4: Arsenal Technical vs. M1 winner.
M5: M2 winner vs. M3 winner.
Championship: M4 winner vs. M5 winner.
Sectional 12 (New Palestine)
M1: Greenfield-Central vs. Connersville.
M2: Richmond vs. Mt. Vernon (Fortville).
M3: Shelbyville vs. East Central.
M4: New Palestine vs. M1 winner.
M5: M2 winner vs. M3 winner.
Championship: M4 winner vs. M5 winner.
Sectional 13 (Columbus North)
M1: Whiteland Community vs. Franklin Central.
M2: Franklin Community vs. Columbus East.
M3: Columbus North vs. Greenwood Community.
M4: Roncalli vs. M1 winner.
M5: M2 winner vs. M3 winner.
Championship: M4 winner vs. M5 winner.
Sectional 14 (Terre Haute South Vigo)
M1: Martinsville vs. Terre Haute North Vigo.
M2: Bloomington South vs. Bloomington North.
M3: M1 winner vs. M2 winner.
M4: Terre Haute South Vigo vs. Center Grove.
CLASS 2A
Sectional 25 (Danville)
M1: Danville Community vs. Southmont.
M2: Crawfordsville vs. North Montgomery.
M3: Monrovia vs. Cascade.
M4: Western Boone vs. M1 winner. M5: M2 winner vs. M3 winner.
Championship: M4 winner vs. M5 winner.
Sectional 26 (Guerin Catholic)
M1: Brebeuf Jesuit vs. Guerin Catholic.
M2: Heritage Christian vs. Hamilton Heights.
M3: M1 winner vs. M2 winner.
M4: Cardinal Ritter vs. Tri-West.
Championship: M3 winner vs. M4 winner.
Sectional 27 (Bishop Chatard)
M1: Speedway vs. Christel House.
M2: Purdue Polytechnic vs. Beech Grove.
M3: M1 winner vs. M2 winner.
M4: Indianapolis Bishop Chatard vs. George Washington.
Championship: M3 winner vs. M4 winner.
Sectional 29 (Northview)
M1: Edgewood vs. West Vigo.
M2: Brown County vs. Northview.
M3: South Vermillion vs. Owen Valley.
M4: Greencastle vs. Indian Creek.
M5: M1 winner vs. M2 winner.
M6: M3 winner vs. M4 winner.
Championship: M5 winner vs. M6 winner.
CLASS A
Setional 39 (Sheridan)
M1: Anderson Preparatory vs. Tri-Central.
M2: Muncie Burris vs. Taylor.
M3: M1 winner vs. M2 winner.
M4: Liberty Christian vs. Sheridan.
Championship: M3 winner vs. M4 winner.
Sectional 40 (Park Tudor)
M1: Scecina vs. International.
M2: Tindley vs. Lapel.
M3: M1 winner vs. M2 winner.
M4: Park Tudor vs. University.
Championship: M3 winner vs. M4 winner.
Sectional 41 (Covenant Christian)
M1: Covenant Christian vs. Bethesda Christian.
M2: MTI School of Knowledge vs. Riverside.
M3: M1 winner vs. M2 winner.
M4: North Putnam vs. Providence Cristo Rey.
Championship: M3 winner vs. M4 winner.
Sectional 42 (Lutheran)
M1: Indiana Math & Science vs. Central Christian.
M2: Lutheran vs. Hauser.
M3: Southwestern (Shelbyville) vs. M1 winner.
Championship: M2 winner vs. M3 winner.
Sectional 43 (White River Valley)
M1: White River Valley vs. Greenwood Christian.
M2: Bloomfield vs. Lighthouse Christian.
Championship: M1 winner vs. M2 winner.
Sectional 44 (Knightstown)
M1: Knightstown vs. Morristown.
M2: Seton Catholic vs. Oldenburg.
M3: M1 winner vs. M2 winner.
M4: Union County vs. Wapahani.
Championship: M3 winner vs. M4 winner.
