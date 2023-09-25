IHSAA boys soccer sectionals: Scores, schedule, updated pairings

Below are schedules, scores and pairings for the 2023 Indiana high school boys soccer sectional tournaments.

Sectional action runs Oct. 2-7, with the 48 sectional champions advancing to regionals on Oct. 11 and 14, followed by semistates on Oct. 21. The six state championship games will be played Oct. 27-28 at IUPUI's Michael Carroll Track & Soccer Stadium in Indianapolis.

CLASS 3A

Sectional 8 (Noblesville)

M1: Anderson vs. Pendleton Heights.

M2: Muncie Central vs. Noblesville.

M3: M1 winner vs. M2 winner.

M4: Fishers vs. Hamilton Southeastern.

Championship: M3 winner vs. M4 winner.

Sectional 9 (Plainfield)

M1: Mooresville vs. Brownsburg.

M2: Plainfield vs. Avon.

M3: Decatur Central vs. Pike.

M4: Ben Davis vs. M1 winner.

M5: M2 winner vs. M3 winner.

Championship: M4 winner vs. M5 winner.

Sectional 10 (Zionsville)

M1: Westfield vs. Carmel.

M2: Shortridge vs. North Central

M3: Crispus Attucks vs. Herron.

M4: Zionsville vs. M1 winner.

M5: M2 winner vs. M3 winner.

Championship: M4 winner vs. M5 winner.

Sectional 11 (Warren Central)

M1: Perry Meridian vs. Southport.

M2: Lawrence Central vs. Cathedral.

M3: Lawrence North vs. Warren Central.

M4: Arsenal Technical vs. M1 winner.

M5: M2 winner vs. M3 winner.

Championship: M4 winner vs. M5 winner.

Sectional 12 (New Palestine)

M1: Greenfield-Central vs. Connersville.

M2: Richmond vs. Mt. Vernon (Fortville).

M3: Shelbyville vs. East Central.

M4: New Palestine vs. M1 winner.

M5: M2 winner vs. M3 winner.

Championship: M4 winner vs. M5 winner.

Sectional 13 (Columbus North)

M1: Whiteland Community vs. Franklin Central.

M2: Franklin Community vs. Columbus East.

M3: Columbus North vs. Greenwood Community.

M4: Roncalli vs. M1 winner.

M5: M2 winner vs. M3 winner.

Championship: M4 winner vs. M5 winner.

Sectional 14 (Terre Haute South Vigo)

M1: Martinsville vs. Terre Haute North Vigo.

M2: Bloomington South vs. Bloomington North.

M3: M1 winner vs. M2 winner.

M4: Terre Haute South Vigo vs. Center Grove.

CLASS 2A

Sectional 25 (Danville)

M1: Danville Community vs. Southmont.

M2: Crawfordsville vs. North Montgomery.

M3: Monrovia vs. Cascade.

M4: Western Boone vs. M1 winner. M5: M2 winner vs. M3 winner.

Championship: M4 winner vs. M5 winner.

Sectional 26 (Guerin Catholic)

M1: Brebeuf Jesuit vs. Guerin Catholic.

M2: Heritage Christian vs. Hamilton Heights.

M3: M1 winner vs. M2 winner.

M4: Cardinal Ritter vs. Tri-West.

Championship: M3 winner vs. M4 winner.

Sectional 27 (Bishop Chatard)

M1: Speedway vs. Christel House.

M2: Purdue Polytechnic vs. Beech Grove.

M3: M1 winner vs. M2 winner.

M4: Indianapolis Bishop Chatard vs. George Washington.

Championship: M3 winner vs. M4 winner.

Sectional 29 (Northview)

M1: Edgewood vs. West Vigo.

M2: Brown County vs. Northview.

M3: South Vermillion vs. Owen Valley.

M4: Greencastle vs. Indian Creek.

M5: M1 winner vs. M2 winner.

M6: M3 winner vs. M4 winner.

Championship: M5 winner vs. M6 winner.

CLASS A

Setional 39 (Sheridan)

M1: Anderson Preparatory vs. Tri-Central.

M2: Muncie Burris vs. Taylor.

M3: M1 winner vs. M2 winner.

M4: Liberty Christian vs. Sheridan.

Championship: M3 winner vs. M4 winner.

Sectional 40 (Park Tudor)

M1: Scecina vs. International.

M2: Tindley vs. Lapel.

M3: M1 winner vs. M2 winner.

M4: Park Tudor vs. University.

Championship: M3 winner vs. M4 winner.

Sectional 41 (Covenant Christian)

M1: Covenant Christian vs. Bethesda Christian.

M2: MTI School of Knowledge vs. Riverside.

M3: M1 winner vs. M2 winner.

M4: North Putnam vs. Providence Cristo Rey.

Championship: M3 winner vs. M4 winner.

Sectional 42 (Lutheran)

M1: Indiana Math & Science vs. Central Christian.

M2: Lutheran vs. Hauser.

M3: Southwestern (Shelbyville) vs. M1 winner.

Championship: M2 winner vs. M3 winner.

Sectional 43 (White River Valley)

M1: White River Valley vs. Greenwood Christian.

M2: Bloomfield vs. Lighthouse Christian.

Championship: M1 winner vs. M2 winner.

Sectional 44 (Knightstown)

M1: Knightstown vs. Morristown.

M2: Seton Catholic vs. Oldenburg.

M3: M1 winner vs. M2 winner.

M4: Union County vs. Wapahani.

Championship: M3 winner vs. M4 winner.

