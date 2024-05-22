ICYMI in Mets Land: Top pitching prospects excelling; Brooks Raley's season over
Here's what happened in Mets Land on Tuesday, in case you missed it...
The Mets' offense erupted for six runs but couldn't overcome Adrian Houser's bad start in a 7-6 loss to the Guardians in Cleveland
Mark Vientos, who homered and doubled on Tuesday, is making the third base situation interesting
Top pitching prospects Brandon Sproat and Jonah Tong were dominant on Tuesday during their starts in Double-A and High-A
Brooks Raley will undergo Tommy John surgery, ending his season
Kodai Senga is back on track, and Drew Smith took a step toward a return
On The Mets Pod, the guys discussed possible turnarounds for Francisco Lindor and Edwin Diaz