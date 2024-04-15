ICYMI in Mets Land: Series win over Royals; J.D. Martinez getting closer
Here's what happened in Mets Land on Sunday, in case you missed it...
Jose Butto dominated and the Mets eked out two eighth-inning runs as they beat the Kansas City Royals, 2-1
Butto is showing he can be a significant piece of the Mets' future
Carlos Mendoza said Butto will remain in the rotation for the foreseeable future
Two-way prospect Nolan McLean is off to a hot start for the Brooklyn Cyclones
Dwight Gooden's number retirement ceremony was a long-awaited opportunity to celebrate his career