ICYMI in Mets Land: Bounce back win over Cardinals; key injury updates
Here's what happened in Mets Land on Monday, in case you missed it...
Brandon Nimmo hit a tie-breaking solo homer in the seventh and Edwin Diaz bounced back while setting down the Cardinals in order in the ninth as the Mets won, 4-3, in the first of three games in St. Louis
Nimmo feels like he has "more in the tank" amid his recent hot stretch
Francisco Alvarez took his first step toward a return from thumb surgery
Kodai Senga is nearing a rehab assignment, and Mets will likely turn to a six-man rotation when he's back
With his number being retired next month, Darryl Strawberry is eager to thank Mets fans and apologize for leaving via free agency
The Mets claimed Yohan Ramirez off waivers and DFA'd Max Kranick
Rising Mets prospect Jonah Tong spoke with SNY about his journey