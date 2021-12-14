Ian Rapoport confirms Russell Wilson would waive no-trade clause for Giants

Would Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson waive his no-trade clause for the New York Giants?

Jordan Schultz, who runs a podcast on Kevin Durant’s Boardroom platform, reported as such last Wednesday. His report traveled all the way to Wilson himself, who subsequently shot the story down.

“I did see it cause somebody sent it to me,” Wilson told reporters last Thursday. “No. That’s not in my head right now at all. I didn’t say that. I’m focused on what we’re doing here. Obviously I love Seattle. This is a place that I’ve loved every day, every moment.

“[This] is a non-story.”

Although Schultz’s report was dismissed, it turns out it’s not quite the “non-story” Wilson would have you believe.

NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport has confirmed Schultz’s report, stating that Wilson would, in fact, “strongly consider” waiving his no-trade clause for the Giants, Denver Broncos or New Orleans Saints.

This year, independent reporter Jordan Schultz, who has ties to Wilson’s camp and is the son of Seattle businessman Howard Schultz, the former Starbucks CEO, reported that Wilson would strongly consider waiving his no-trade clause for the Broncos, Giants and Saints. A source later confirmed the information, while Wilson didn’t deny it.

Rapoport later doubled down on the Wilson story and took it a step further.

The @NFLGameDay Notebook with @MikeGarafolo & @TomPelissero: The Russell Wilson trade rumors start early this year; #Giants want Mike Glennon to get the ball out; An update on #Packers QB Aaron Rodgers and his toe; The #Panthers will pound the rock with a new play-caller. pic.twitter.com/COq6oaT8AP — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) December 12, 2021

“This week, it leaked that Russell Wilson would okay three potential locations and waive his no-trade clause if he was traded — the Giants, Saints and Broncos. That is true,” Rapoport said.

Ultimately, however, the Seahawks do not intend to trade Wilson. And as Rapoport said, the organization “holds all the chips.”

That doesn’t necessarily mean things couldn’t change, but the Giants, Saints and/or Broncos would have to come in hot. And while New York does have all the draft capital necessary for such a trade, it has more pressing needs at other positions and is not in the best salary cap shape.

Still, the Wilson saga is something worth keeping a close eye on.