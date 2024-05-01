Hutto Hippos advance to final four of mascot contest

HUTTO, TEXAS - Hutto High School has advanced to the final four of a national high school mascot rankings contest.

The Hippos are currently one of the top mascots featured in SBLive Sports' Best Mascots in America contest.

The contest is set up in a NCAA-style 64-team bracket with fans voting on who advances. Hutto came into the tournament as a No. 10-seed but pulled off an upset on their way to the final four.

Advancing past the Kenmare Honkers of North Dakota, Tarpon Springs Spongers from Florida, the Alma Airedales of Arkansas, and most recently, in the elite eight, they beat the Rhinelander Hodags of Wisconsin.

MORE STORIES

The Hippos need to make up some major ground if they want to advance to the finals.

They currently trail Oklahoma's Miami Wardogs by a little more than 100,000 votes with polls closing at midnight on May 2.

To vote for the Hutto Hippos, click here.