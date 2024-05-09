Huskers staff makes in-school visit to defensive end target

Earlier this week, the Nebraska Cornhuskers coaching staff, sans head coach Matt Rhule, made their way to Omaha to visit Millard South High School and tight end target Chase Loftin.

Loftin is ranked as a four-star prospect by On3 and Rivals and a three-star prospect by 247Sports.

A few weeks ago, Loftin scheduled an official visit to Lincoln. It’s one of three official visits he has set up, with official visits planned to Florida State and Texas A&M.

The Cornhuskers hold seven commitments in their 2025 recruiting class, including four in-state prospects: defensive lineman Tyson Terry, wide receiver Jackson Carpenter, wide receiver Bryson Hayes, athlete Caden VerMaas, and running back Conor Booth.

