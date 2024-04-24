Hurricanes visit the Islanders with 2-0 series lead

Carolina Hurricanes (52-23-7, second in the Metropolitan Division) vs. New York Islanders (39-27-16, third in the Metropolitan Division)

Elmont, New York; Thursday, 7:30 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Hurricanes -161, Islanders +134; over/under is 5.5

NHL PLAYOFFS FIRST ROUND: Hurricanes lead series 2-0

BOTTOM LINE: The Carolina Hurricanes visit the New York Islanders in the first round of the NHL Playoffs with a 2-0 lead in the series. The teams meet Monday for the seventh time this season. The Hurricanes won 5-3 in the last meeting.

New York is 39-27-16 overall and 13-9-6 against the Metropolitan Division. The Islanders have gone 10-10-7 when they commit more penalties than their opponent.

Carolina is 52-23-7 overall with an 18-6-4 record against the Metropolitan Division. The Hurricanes rank eighth in NHL play with 277 total goals (averaging 3.4 per game).

TOP PERFORMERS: Kyle Palmieri has scored 30 goals with 24 assists for the Islanders. Brock Nelson has four goals and five assists over the past 10 games.

Sebastian Aho has 36 goals and 53 assists for the Hurricanes. Brady Skjei has eight assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Islanders: 7-2-1, averaging three goals, 5.3 assists, 3.5 penalties and 12.7 penalty minutes while giving up two goals per game.

Hurricanes: 8-2-0, averaging 3.5 goals, 5.8 assists, 3.3 penalties and 9.8 penalty minutes while giving up two goals per game.

INJURIES: Islanders: Scott Mayfield: out for season (lower-body).

Hurricanes: Jesper Fast: day to day (upper body).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.