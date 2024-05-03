Hurricanes bounce back from 1st loss to beat Waratahs 41-12 in Super Rugby

WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — The Wellington-based Hurricanes have rebounded decisively from their first loss of the season in Super Rugby Pacific, scoring seven tries Friday in a 41-12 bonus point win over the New South Wales Waratahs.

The Hurricanes’ unbeaten start to the season came to an end after eight matches last weekend when they lost in Canberra to the ACT Brumbies.

The Hurricanes fielded a much-changed team Friday — and were forced to call on their fourth-string hooker after a series of injuries in that position — but made an emphatic return to form, scoring four tries to lead 26-0 after 27 minutes.

The Hurricanes weren’t able to keep up that start and it wasn’t until the 60th that they added a fifth try through replacement winger Salesi Rayasi.

That restored the Hurricanes' momentum and Rayasi scored again in the 70th minute. Between tries he left the field to receive treatment for a dislocated finger.

“I guess just bouncing back from last week (was pleasing),” Hurricanes captain Billy Proctor said. “I think we came out and started the game really strong which was what we wanted and went a long way to winning this game."

The Hurricanes’ scrum again was a strong part of their performance and they used it as a lever to score their first try. The Waratahs chose to take a scrum from a differential free kick and the Hurricanes shoved them off their own ball and moved the ball wide quickly for Proctor to score.

Another solid scrum featured in their second try to flyhalf Brett Cameron but there were 10 phases of strong running and support play between the set piece and try.

The Hurricanes ball running, off-loading and support play was exceptional in that first 30 minutes when they had almost 95% of territory. They found weak shoulders in defense and were able to pass to support players in gaps.

Backrowers Brayden Iose and Devan Flanders, prop Pouri Rakete-Stones, center Riley Higgins and hooker Kianu Kereru-Symes all were exceptional in that part of the Hurricanes game while fullback Ruben Love was dangerous returning kicks.

The Hurricanes’ third try was launched by Love from within their own half and finished many passes later with a try to Josh Moorby. Then Iose strolled over untouched after outstanding carries by Peter Lakai, Rakete-Stones and others.

The Waratahs improved at the end of the first half, going close to scoring through winger Dylan Pietsch. They also started the second half well, competing strongly until Rayasi’s first try.

The Waratahs will take some consolation from late tries to Vuate Karawalevu and Hugh Sinclair.

Scrumhalf T.J. Perenara scored the Hurricanes’ last try after the fulltime siren to move clear atop the all-time Super Rugby try-scorers list with 63.

___

