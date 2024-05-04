Hundreds of bicyclists are blessed at NYC church ahead of 5 Boro Bike Tour on Sunday

The Very Reverend Patrick Malloy dousing crowd with holy water at church for annual bike blessing; inset of riders hauling bikes up church steps

Godspeed!

Hundreds of bicyclists packed the Cathedral of St. John the Divine Saturday morning to have their rides blessed before they embark on a 40-mile journey through the city for the 5 Boro Bike Tour Sunday.

Rev. Patrick Malloy led the 26th annual non-denominational service at the Morningside Heights cathedral. Riders, many in helmets and racing gear, gathered alongside their bikes to be splashed with holy water.

Rev. Patrick Malloy said people come from all over the world for the annual Blessing of the Bicycles event at the Cathedral of St. John the Divine. Robert Miller

Hundreds of bikers pedal to the church each year to get their rides blessed the day before the 5 Boro Bike Tour. Robert Miller

The cathedral welcomes bikers, skaters, scooter-riders and “users of self-propelled vehicles” of all ages to take part in the ceremony.

One woman even juggled atop a unicycle, while another rolled up on a Citi Bike.

“This is a great day,” Malloy told reporters outside the church.

A white “ghost bike” was wheeled into the cathedral to commemorate cyclists killed in the past year. Robert Miller

The cathedral welcomes all bikers, skaters, scooter-riders and “users of self-propelled vehicles” of all ages to partake in the ceremony. Robert Miller

Cyclists hauled their bikes up the steps to the Cathedral of St. John the Divine Saturday morning to get their blessings. Robert Miller

“People come from all over the world. They bring so much good energy to us, so much warmth,” he said.

“Maybe the energy comes from the fact that they’re also athletic.”

The service also honored bicyclists and pedestrians killed in the past year. Bagpipes were played as a white “ghost bike” symbolizing those killed was rolled down the aisle.

The city Department of Transportation set up tents outside the church and fitted riders for free.

About 32,000 people will cycle 40 miles across the Big Apple starting at 7:30 a.m. on Sunday, beginning in Lower Manhattan and looping through the boroughs, crossing the Queensboro, Pulaski and Verrazzano-Narrows bridges to end in Staten Island’s Fort Wadsworth Park.