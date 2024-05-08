Human Foosball Tournament in Market Square to benefit Pittsburgh students

A Human Foosball Tournament will be held Thursday in Market Square.

Hosted by the Pittsburgh Downtown Partnership and co-sponsored by the Allegheny Conference and PUMP, the event is free for spectators.

Approximately 100 participants from area organizations will take to the “table” to support youth programming for downtown students.

Twenty teams of five will compete inside an inflatable foosball table that’s approximately 45′ long x 20′ wide. Twelve matches will be played round-robin style each hour from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Whoever scores the most points in the hour wins.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

PNC working to resolve duplicate debit transactions in customer accounts Stormy Daniels brings up Ben Roethlisberger during Donald Trump hush money trial Bear drags man’s body from car after fatal accident, police say VIDEO: Irwin church looking to identify 2 teens who allegedly tampered with organ, sound system DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts